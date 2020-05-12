Yes, he proposed to her with a ring pop via Zoom during the Too Hot To Handle reunion episode in May, but Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey are actually not engaged. Apparently, things took a turn for the confusing shortly after he popped the question. “I asked him, like, ‘Are we engaged?’ And he’s like, ‘I asked you to marry me, so I don’t know,'” Farago told Variety of her conversation with Jowsey following their engagement.

As far as Farago is concerned, a real proposal needs to take place IRL. So, um, yeah. A ring pop via Zoom probably isn’t going to cut it.

“I think it definitely just needs to be done in-person, like a proper proposal. So, as of right now, no, we’re not engaged, for everyone who’s been asking,” Farago told Variety, adding, “I mean, we kind of are, but I don’t know because how do you really decide that via Zoom call? It’s hard to say. But we talked about it. We had a shared folder about wedding rings, and he kept saying, ‘What ring do you want?’ And I just said, ‘Oh, just get me a Ring Pop,’ so that’s what I said… it was funny, it was cute, I was definitely not prepared for it. It was a cute gesture.”

None of this should come as too much as a surprise to fans who watched her literally say the proposal needs “to be done in person” just moments before Jowsey popped the question via Zoom.

Because the pandemic is keeping them long -distance, with Jowsey in Los Angeles and Farago in Vancouver, and their status as only “kind of engaged,” the couple hasn’t put too much thought into wedding plans just yet.

“We, of course, have ideas in our head. But right now, we’re just focused on the immediate future and getting through this quarantine… We’re not focused on wedding stuff,” Farago told Variety. “We’re just focusing on keeping us together and strong…it’s hard to go months and months and months without seeing the person that you love the most.”

Here’s to hoping she gets the IRL proposal of her dreams (with maybe a real ring?) when they’re finally reunited.