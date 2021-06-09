Remember those rumors that everyone’s favorite Too Hot To Handle couple might be getting back together? Uh, yeah... I come bearing some bad news about that. It turns out Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago are not getting back together. Well, at least not according to Farago.

ICYMI: Farago and Jowsey originally split in June 2020 after having fallen for each other on the first season of Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle. Then, on May 24, 2021, Jowsey sparked reconciliation rumors by posting a PDA-packed shot of himself and Farago snuggling in Tulum on his 24th birthday.

During a June 2 appearance on the Domenick Nati Show, Farago confirmed they actually were in the process of getting back together. But things apparently took a turn for the worse. “We were getting back together,” she revealed. “We were getting to know each other slowly. And then, he was just being extremely disrespectful to me online.”

While she didn't go into detail about how Jowsey dissed her online, Farago did go so far as to call her ex a "piece of sh*t." She claimed Jowsey “[was saying things that I would love to hear… and then his actions didn’t match,” also claiming he “chose a friendship with someone over having my back and defending me.”

Fans believe Farago may have been referencing Jowsey's friendship with Tana Mongeau. Mongeau and Farago have been feuding on social media for some time now, with Mongeau posting several TikToks calling Farago out in late May of 2021.

“Fun fact, actually really really sad fact, Francesca made Harry delete the TikTok we made last night and tried to make me delete mine. I’m so sorry you’re so threatened by our friendship, sweetie," Mongeau claimed in one May 27 TikTok. “I think it might be time to text my ex back because this is all a little too hot to handle. And if you have such a problem with my existence, Francesca, my friendship with your ex, why don’t you text me? Because you seem to be able to write my name just fine in all of your TikTok comments.”

As of now, Farago is “done” with Jowsey. “I’m 27 now and I can see through bullsh*t really easily, and I wasn’t gonna put myself back in a situation where I was gonna be heartbroken again. I spent a week crying over it, but now I’m done," Farago revealed during her Domenick Nati Show appearance. "I’m ready [to] completely close that chapter of my life and move on, and not get hurt anymore.”

Here’s to hoping she and Jowsey are both able to move on without any further drama.