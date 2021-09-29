What’s the only thing better than curling up with your partner and your favorite Hulu show? Dressing up with your partner as your favorite Hulu show, of course. Halloween season isn’t all just pumpkin spice and everything nice; this time of year is an invitation for you to throw on a costume and revel in your obsessions, very much including whatever teen drama you’ve been streaming non-stop. Whether you and your boo go as Eve Polastri and Villanelle from Killing Eve or Rob and Clyde from High Fidelity, Hulu has no shortage of iconic couples to inspire this year’s couples Halloween costume.

If the onset of the fall season has you feeling romantic and dreamy, your couples costume should be Marianne and Connell, all the way. If you’re feeling spooky, dark, and a little bit mischievous, characters from Handmaid’s Tale or Cruel Summer might be more up your alley. Goofballs and class clowns can turn to Pen15 for all the inspiration they’d ever need to craft an award-winning outfit. Finally, all that Hulu-and-chill-ing together is finally paying off.

Read on for eight couples costumes inspired by your all-time fave Hulu series.

Moira & Emily, The Handmaid’s Tale Hulu OK, so while Moira and Emily aren’t technically a couple, they represent two strong lesbian arcs that carry The Handmaid’s Tale forward in the dystopian nightmare that is Gilead, and a pair of hooded handmaids would make for a hardcore couples costume. For Both Moira & Emily: This Handmaid’s Tale costume set, $54.99, Amazon

Kate Wallis & Jamie Henson, Cruel Summer Hulu Channel your inner ‘90s babe as Cruel Summer’s spicy young couple, Kate Wallis and Jamie Henson. Through the show’s many twists and turns, one thing remains the same: These teens have great style! For Kate: This white tee, $7.72, Amazon

This red floral spaghetti strap dress, $17, Shein For Jamie: This ‘90s muscle tee, $8.13, Amazon

This flannel, $17, Shein

Rob & Clyde, High Fidelity Hulu In this 2020 adaptation of the 1995 novel of the same name, Rob (Zoë Kravitz) feels the need to re-visit every ex in her life in order to really understand what happened between them. But she and Clyde (Jake Lacy) develop a complex and charming relationship that keeps viewers guessing from episode to episode. Wear your Rob and Clyde couples costume in silent protest against what many say was the show’s premature cancelation after just one season. For Rob: This white tee, $12.90, Zara

This faux-leather coat, $49.99, Forever21

This vintage patterned button-down, $19.99, Etsy For Clyde: This quilted vest, $54, ASOS

This long-sleeve button-down, $18.90, Amazon

Miles Halter & Alaska Young, Looking For Alaska Hulu John Green fans have loved Miles Halter and Alaska Young since the release of Green’s novel in 2005, only growing more attached to the tender teens with the 2019 Hulu adaptation of Looking For Alaska starring Charlie Plummer and Kristine Froseth. Spunky, moody, and super sweet, these lovebirds make for the perfect couples costume. For Miles: This mauve long-sleeve button-down, $24.99, H&M For Alaska: This white lace peasant blouse, $16.20, ASOS

These high-waist jeans, $25, Target

This brown leather backpack, $36, Shein

Hulu is a truly bottomless pit of entertainment, giving the world endless TV couples to emulate this Halloween. To find the one that’s right for you, snuggle up with your love and get busy streaming. You know, for research purposes.