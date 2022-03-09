I Joined A Sex App To Have A Threesome. Instead, I Met My Boyfriend.
The experience kickstarted our super honest convos about sex and pleasure — here's how you can do the same.
By Amanda Kohr
The first time I met “Maverick” IRL was at a dimly lit wine bar on the Eastside of Los Angeles. The place was as crowded as it was dark, and the charcoal-colored walls occasionally shimmered with flashes of candlelight among the shadows. It was the pre-COVID Trump era, when Los Angelenos would saddle into bars like spoons in a drawer, complain about politics, and graze each other’s hips as casually as one might blink.
I had been on Feeld, the app designed for couples (and throuples) looking for unique relationships, for months at this point, and my intention certainly wasn’t to like, actually date. I wanted what Feeld might call “alternative sexual experiences” and what a less marketing-oriented person would call threesomes.
Instead of using one’s real names, like on the more mainstream Hinge and Bumble, Feeld encouraged users to use fake names. Mine was Playmate, as I was going for an innocent but freaky girl-next-door sorta vibe. Rather than listing your interests like hiking, tacos, and Parks and Rec, profiles listed kinks and turn-ons like spanking, roleplay, and being spat on. Under height, I wrote “5’2” — the perfect size for you to throw around.” When Maverick and I swiped right, we may not have known if the person had ever studied abroad or caught a fish, but we knew we were both into BDSM.
The app had thus far proven to be a safe and fun-filled space. Prior to meeting Maverick, I’d been seeing a nice Silverlake couple who liked live music, molly, and collaging — a more stereotypical Feeld experience. Having just exited an emotionally exhausting relationship, I wanted something low stakes, high fun, and very high honesty. Feeld was just that. Whereas most dating apps were secretly breeding grounds for ill-intentioned f*ckbois who thought “finding themselves” was a valid reason to avoid intimacy, Feeld was a space of (mostly) respectful adults who valued transparency, communication, and varying degrees of kink.
That first night with M., knowing that we’d met on Feeld was like a fun little secret that permeated our conversation. We talked about normal first date things, like our jobs, our favorite types of music, and the places we’ve traveled. After two glasses of wine, I threw out an invitation back to my place where we could share a joint, and (hopefully) more. The night didn’t culminate in sex, but it did end in a heated makeout session where I was pinned down and restrained — a desire of mine that I had noted in my profile. Clearly, he could read.
Spoiler alert: we fell in love. M. later confessed that he had only attempted the maneuver because my profile alluded to the fact that I was into this sort of thing. (Otherwise, it could have been 50 Shades of Grey gone very wrong.) This is a major perk to Feeld — you already have an idea of your potential partner’s (or partners’) desires, giving you a leg up in the bedroom. It’s sort of like if someone told you that Practical Magic was their favorite movie, and the next time you hang out, they had it queued up on Netflix. Feeld had done us a favor; it forced us to find out what takes some couples years.
Let me be clear: this essay is not sponsored by Feeld, nor am I saying you need to find your partner on a sex app. (Though I’m not saying to not do it.) But I am climbing up onto a sexy soapbox in an attempt to advocate for shame-free, sex-positive conversations. Feeld is special because it serves as a microcosm of a community that can successfully and openly discuss sex in a respectful, positive, and zero-judgment fashion.
While I may not have convinced you to join a sex app (but if I have, goody!), I do hope I’ve at least planted a seed of curiosity regarding a more sex-positive mindset. So if you’re curious to taste non-vanilla sex or simply want to have more satisfying intimacy, here are some tips from the sexperts themselves: