BDSM might not be for everyone, but the zodiac signs who are curious about BDSM are those who crave a little unconventional adventure, despite normally being drawn to the vanilla. They're sweet, unique signs with stubborn, independent streaks that often keep them from getting out of their comfort zones, but that doesn't mean they haven't done their fair share of research. They're just a little nervous to translate their curiosities into real life.

But when they have a partner they feel safe and comfortable with, who they know respects their boundaries and will be sure to take care of them, they'd be down AF to try add a little bit of spice to their sex life. All they need is a safe word, a trustworthy lover, and a little confidence boost to start exploring. Below, three zodiac signs who are curious, eager, but just a little timid about BDSM.

Aquarians (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18)

Aquarius hates conforming. They thrive on individualism and need a partner who can embrace their quirkiness. When it comes to sex, they're not particularly "freaky." But because they're ruled by Uranus, the planet of experimentation, they can look for variety when they feel comfortable enough with a lover. They prioritize individualism and independence over everything, so Aquarius can be picky with partners. But once they find someone they vibe with, Aquarius will be the first to research dirty talk, sex toys, safe words, and aftercare.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22)

Riska/E+/Getty Images

Cancer is one of the sweetest signs in the zodiac, but don't mistake their kindness for naivety. Yes, they are often in their feelings. (They're ruled by the moon, which, in astrology, is often associated with emotions.) But they're also passionate, and thrive on sex that's connective and carnal. That passion is a natural segue into BDSM, but only when it's with someone they can trust entirely — someone they know won't break their sensitive heart or take advantage of their vulnerability.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22)

Virgo is a grounded earth sign, which means they can sometimes come across as rigid and stubborn. But no matter what, earth signs will always put in work to be the best at everything. The prospect of learning something new and idea of being the best at it is enough to motivate competitive, driven Virgo to try it out, and BDSM is no exception. They just need a partner they're comfortable enough with and who's also down to explore together.

These signs might not be the first to blindfold you in bed, but if they feel safe, don't be surprised when they suggest pulling out the fuzzy handcuffs.