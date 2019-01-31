Here’s How Hinge Makes Sure You’re Getting Active Matches

Dating apps are tricky terrain. If you're using Hinge, it's probably because you're attracted to the concept of an app designed to help people find relationships. (The "dating app designed to be deleted," the app says.) But sometimes, people forget about the “delete” part after finding someone special, or they don’t let matches know before they decide to take a break from online dating. While everyone has to do what’s right for them, it’s sort of crappy if you swipe on them, match, and never hear from them again. And if you’re wondering whether Hinge has read receipts, the answer is sadly no, so knowing whether people are active on the app can be a challenge.

Hinge may not have read receipts, but the app does have other ways of helping you find active matches. According to Jean-Marie McGrath, Director of Communications at Hinge, "75% of the people you see on Hinge were active in the last three days," which means that three out of four of the possible matches you swipe through are people who actively use the app. Hinge also has a feature that notes "just joined" on users’ profiles to indicate if someone is new (and therefore likely active) on Hinge.

izusek/E+/Getty Images

However, if you’re someone who swipes often, then chances are you’re going to come across an inactive profile at some point. And since Hinge matches never expire, it’s possible that some of the people with whom you’ve already matched have since gone off and started dating someone else. That’s why the best way to figure out if a match is active (whether you just swiped on them or matched with them months ago) is to shoot them a message. You should note, however, that even though you’ll receive a notification saying your message was sent, it doesn’t mean your match actually saw it.

In an effort to reduce ghosting, Hinge created the Your Turn notification, which provides a reminder to let you know you have a pending message you haven’t replied to yet. Once you send your message, your match will be prompted to read and respond — unless they aren’t actually active, that is. If you don’t receive a reply within three days, then it’s probably safe to assume your match is either inactive or uninterested. Chats that remain inactive for 14 days get collapsed down into a Hidden Chats section, allowing you to focus on chats you’re invested in.

Hinge doesn’t have an "active" feature like Instagram (those little green dots by your name show users you're online), but there’s another way you can tell you whether an old match is active without having to wait for them to respond to a message. You can also look for any changes in their bio or photo selection (though this only works if you remember their bio and pics from before). If you no longer see the profile, then this likely means the account has been deleted.

There’s no way to know with 100% accuracy whether someone is active on Hinge, but these tips can definitely help you sus things out.

Source:

Jean-Marie McGrath, Director of Communications at Hinge

Editor's Note: This story has been updated by Elite Daily Staff.