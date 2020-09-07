Let's face it: You can only keep so many dating app conversations going at once. Unfortunately, this means some promising matches may fall through the cracks as other convos take center stage. If you're ever interested in reigniting the flame with a match you haven't heard from in awhile, then you're definitely going to need some clever DMs to send an old dating app match. Although it may be tempting to just keep swiping for new matches instead of revisiting old ones, if you genuinely enjoyed the banter, it might be worth it to reach out once more. If you're not sure how to break the ice, here are some light-hearted openers to get you started.

1. "Hey there, cutie! How ya been?"

2. "Hi [their name], I hope you're doing well!

3. "So, when's the wedding?"

4. "Are you married yet, or do we still have a shot?"

5. "I finally watched that show you recommended and we need to discuss."

6. "Long time no talk! How have you been?"

7. "You crossed my mind the other day, how are you?"

8. "Hey there, I think I owe you a cappuccino! Are you free this weekend?"

9. "I've been thinking it might be time to grab those beers we talked about. You in?"

10. "Hey cutie, I hope your last few weeks have been good! I passed a taco truck and remembered our convo. Still want to see which spot is better?"

11. "Confession time: You're cute and I'd def be down to pick up our convo where it left off."

12. "I saw your face in my dream last night and I think it might be a sign."

13. "So, I was thinking it might be time to finally schedule that FaceTime date? What do you think?"

14. "What would you say if I told you I just had the best [fill-in-the-blank food you talked about] and wanted to take you there this weekend?"

15. "Hi [their name], just checking in. How are you?"

16. "I just had the weirdest experience, I feel like you'd def appreciate the story."

17. "I'm thinking it might be time to pick up this convo in person? What do you think?"

18. "Hey there! How's it going? Let's catch up."

19. "Hi [their name]! Sorry for the delayed response. How are you?"

20. "What's up [their name]?"

21. "Sorry, I don't check this app often. How are things going?"

22. "Hey [their name], how did the big presentation go?"

23. "Hey cutie, got any fun plans for the weekend?"

The best approach is to keep the vibe light and open. If you're the one who dropped the ball and never responded to a match's message, then it may be a good idea to acknowledge it, and then ask an open-ended question to gauge their interest in picking things back up. Although it can be nerve-wracking to try and jumpstart a conversation that fizzled out, if your match is still interested in getting to know you, they'll be happy to hear from you.