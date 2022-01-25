20 Response Ideas For Hinge's "I Want Someone Who" Prompt

Few things are more appealing than a person who knows what they want. Whether it’s the movie they want to watch on a Saturday night, the type of breakfast sandwich they’d like to order on a Sunday morning, or the qualities they’re looking to find in a partner, decisiveness and determination are incredibly attractive qualities. (So long as they’re not coupled with being bossy, that is.)

“One of the hottest dating terms of [2021] was ‘hardballing:’ being clear from the beginning about what you’re looking for in a relationship,” says Logan Ury, Director of Relationship Science at Hinge and author of How Not To Die Alone. “This isn’t about being needy. It’s about saving time by making sure you are on the same page as the people you’re dating.”

Luckily (and by design), Hinge has a prompt for that: “I want someone who.” Filling in the blank here allows you to tell potential matches exactly what you’re looking for in a relationship — or in a fling or situationship, for that matter ​— while also giving you a chance to share some of your interests and show off that sparkling sense of humor.

Of course, knowing what to say — and how to say it in a way that’s fun and fresh and flirtatious — is no easy feat. If you’re nervously biting your nails and looking for some prompt ideas, don’t worry, I’ve got you covered. Here are 20 responses for Hinge’s “I want someone who” prompt to help you find the perfect match.

