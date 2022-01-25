20 Response Ideas For Hinge's "I Want Someone Who" Prompt
Number 17 would make anyone swoon.
Few things are more appealing than a person who knows what they want. Whether it’s the movie they want to watch on a Saturday night, the type of breakfast sandwich they’d like to order on a Sunday morning, or the qualities they’re looking to find in a partner, decisiveness and determination are incredibly attractive qualities. (So long as they’re not coupled with being bossy, that is.)
“One of the hottest dating terms of [2021] was ‘hardballing:’ being clear from the beginning about what you’re looking for in a relationship,” says Logan Ury, Director of Relationship Science at Hinge and author of How Not To Die Alone. “This isn’t about being needy. It’s about saving time by making sure you are on the same page as the people you’re dating.”
Luckily (and by design), Hinge has a prompt for that: “I want someone who.” Filling in the blank here allows you to tell potential matches exactly what you’re looking for in a relationship — or in a fling or situationship, for that matter — while also giving you a chance to share some of your interests and show off that sparkling sense of humor.
Of course, knowing what to say — and how to say it in a way that’s fun and fresh and flirtatious — is no easy feat. If you’re nervously biting your nails and looking for some prompt ideas, don’t worry, I’ve got you covered. Here are 20 responses for Hinge’s “I want someone who” prompt to help you find the perfect match.
- Happily spends Saturday night on the dance floor and all day Sunday on the couch.
- Can take Dr. Dre’s lines in a karaoke duet of “Forget About Dre.” Don’t worry, I’ve got Eminem’s down.
- Will wander through swanky galleries pretending to be an art collector with me. Fake mustache recommended, but not required.
- Looks at me the same way I look at Tacombi tacos.
- Sends me silly memes throughout the day, just to make me laugh on a conference call.
- Will take dancing lessons — salsa or swing, your pick.
- Is down to try my latest culinary creations (and always shows up to dinner with wine!).
- Wants to form a two-person book club with me.
- Will join my ultimate frisbee team at the park on Wednesday nights.
- Appreciates my goofy sense of humor. Seriously, though — expect a lot of dad jokes.
- Finishes my sentences and sandwiches.
- Will be my plus-one at the dozen weddings I have coming up this year. Bonus points if you’ll do the “Cha-Cha Slide” with me.
- Helps get me (forces me?) to join them at the gym before work.
- Evicts the spiders from my apartment — they’re spooky and they don’t pay rent.
- Says, “let’s just get them all” when I suggest three appetizers. And desserts.
- Doesn’t mind if I play the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” on a loop.
- Will always be on my team, no matter what.
- Gets all of my silly references to The Simpsons and Seinfeld.
- Knows just how I like my coffee in the morning. I’ll learn how to make your bacon and eggs in exchange.
- Is unapologetically themselves.