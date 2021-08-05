Cole Sprouse and Ari Fournier are the cutest couple I never saw coming. Though the Riverdale star and his new GF first sparked dating rumors back in March 2021, it wasn’t until four months later that they became Instagram official. Things got even more serious when the model posted a mushy Instagram in honor of her boo’s birthday in August 2021, but even though it looks like these two are a match made in heaven, Cole Sprouse and Ari Fournier’s astrological compatibility says otherwise... especially since Sprouse’s ex-girlfriend, Lili Reinhart, shares the same sign as Fournier.

Sprouse, who was born on Aug. 4, is a passionate, confident Leo, and Fournier, who was born on Aug. 29, is a cautious, reserved Virgo. While opposites sometimes attract, that usually isn’t the case with these two signs. Leos live for attention and recognition, while modest Virgos are far happier working behind the scenes. And while these signs share a penchant for being rational (sometimes to a fault) and just a bit bossy, sharing these qualities means Virgos and Leos often struggle to connect with each other on an emotional level. I’m not saying Leo-Virgo relationships are always doomed... but I’m not not saying it, either.

Leos were born to stand in the spotlight, so it's no surprise Sprouse grew up in front of a camera. And though he works behind the camera as well, it’s all in the hopes of finding new ways to express himself creatively. “I take a lot of pride in my photography,” he told People in November 2017, adding, “I take a lot of pride in and I put a lot of passion into that to make sure it is something that raises the bar, especially in an age where imagery is so constant.” Feeling proud of and passionate about everything they do isn’t just something Leos like — it’s something they need.

Born leaders who never back down from a challenge, Leos tend to embrace life as it happens rather than planning ahead. For the lions of the zodiac, the only things worth their time are things that excite them, and when something (or someone) no longer holds their attention, they don’t mind moving on without a second thought. As Sprouse said of acting during a February 2017 interview with Glamour, “I think as long as acting feels fulfilling and continues to feel fulfilling, it’s worth it to me.” But I have a feeling he’d drop it in a heartbeat if it no longer felt worth his while.

While Leos are far more likely to roll with the punches, Virgos are always thinking several steps ahead. Those born under this earth sign don’t do spontaneity, and they definitely don’t mess around — who has time for joking? Fournier certainly seems like a serious-minded Virgo, as she told Folio, “I always do lists, on my phone, the night before of what I need on a big day.” And while Leos have a tendency to be a bit lazy at times, Virgos are always down to work hard. “People don’t realize that it’s not as glamorous as it seems,” Fournier said of modeling during her Folio interview. “It takes a lot of hard work and perseverance.” Luckily, Virgos are all about perseverance, and they rarely give up on anything (even when they really should).

Despite their differences, Leos and Virgos do have some things in common. Both signs are serious about pursuing their goals and both signs love to see their partner succeed. As long as a Virgo is able to handle a Leo's tendency to be a jokester and a Leo can put up with a Virgo’s criticism, then a Leo-Virgo relationship has the potential to thrive.