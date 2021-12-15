Clare Crawley Has Harsh Words About Dale Moss’ New Acting Role

Dale Moss, once of The Bachelorette fame, is officially making his acting debut in a made-for-TV rom-com called Love, Game, Match. He’ll play a high school tennis coach named Ted in the film, and yes, I’m already obsessed with everything about this. Clare Crawley, however — the former Bachelorette herself (and, ahem, Moss’ ex-fiancé) seems less enthused. On Dec. 14, a day after the trailer for Love, Game, Match dropped, Crawley took to Instagram Stories (from a sauna) to share her very literal hot take on Moss’ gig. Needless to say, Crawley’s reaction to Moss’ new acting role was, um, pretty brutal.

Apparently, after the trailer came out — which, by the way, features lines like, “Let’s work on some lobs!” and “Some things are worth chasing.” — a number of fans sent clips of Moss to Crawley. And no, she was not here for it.

“For the record, you guys can stop sending me all the acting reel clips…” she wrote on Instagram. “I had a front row seat to that since day one. 😏 “ Mic. Drop.

So, it seems these two are not on the best terms post-breakup, to put it politely.

If you’re wondering what happened between these two, the answer is long, complicated, and honestly kind of heartbreaking. The condensed version? Crawley and Moss met on The Bachelorette in July 2020. They had such an intense, immediate connection that they got engaged and left the show after just two weeks. From there, the couple had an on-again, off-again relationship that ended “for good” in Sept. 2021.

In Oct. 2021, Crawley opened up about the painful reality of her breakup on Whine Down with Jana Kramer, saying, “The one that gets me is, how do you say goodbye to somebody you never wanted to walk away from? Like I would have never walked... You're having to say goodbye to somebody you don't want to be saying goodbye to, you have to walk away from somebody you don't want to walk away from. It's hard, it's painful.” Oof, truer words.

For a moment, it looked like Crawley was having a brief fling with comedian Jeff Dye (Kristin Cavallari’s ex), though Dye was quick to shut those rumors down. “I met Clare and she’s awesome, but if sitting by someone at a Lakers game means I’m dating someone, I guess me and my friend Richard have been in a relationship for years,” Dye said on Nov. 25.

Regardless of her current relationship status, it’s clear Crawley is moving on from her time with Moss (and very much over his acting, it seems). Power to you, girl.