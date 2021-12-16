Let’s step back in time for a moment. It’s July 2021, and Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have just revealed their budding romance to the world by posting photos of themselves canoodling on a yacht in Italy (obviously). You’re shocked! You’re excited! You’re dying to know where they got their colorful, nautical ensembles and how this relationship even began! And now, at long last, we have answers.

In an interview with E! on Dec. 15, Stause opened up about her relationship with Oppenheim, sharing details about how the two got together and why their relationship works so well.

“With Jason, I just feel like the work/relationship dynamic, it's not as complicated as people would think because we were best friends before and we work together all the time,” Stause said. “It just kind of felt easy."

The two first connected when Stause joined Oppenheim’s real estate brokerage, The Oppenheim Group, back in 2018 — a year before the reality show about the group, Selling Sunset, debuted on Netflix (and single-handedly saved my sanity) in March of 2019. At the time, Stause was married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley, though Hartley filed for divorce in Nov. 2019. The heart-wrenching drama surrounding their breakup was captured in Selling Sunset’s third season. (And just, like, get the tissues ready before you watch. Trust me.)

The next year, Stause joined the cast of Dancing With The Stars and started a fling with pro dancer Keo Motsepe. They spent the holidays, vacays, and even Valentine’s Day together before splitting up in Feb. 2021 (Stause called him a “liar” on Instagram Stories — things got intense).

But then (but then!), in a twist no one saw coming, Stause and Oppenheim went from friends and colleagues to lovers in 2021. “I actually think that's kind of where the easy transition came about because we were working so much together as it was, and we work so well together,” Stause shared.

As we know, the pair vacationed in Italy with fellow Selling Sunset star (and Jason’s ex-girlfriend) Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnet in July before taking a romantic trip to London one-on-one that August, per Us Weekly. And while things definitely looked hot and heavy over the summer, Stause and Oppenheim apparently eased into their relationship pretty slowly.

“I think I can speak for both of us in saying that we weren’t thinking about each other romantically [before],” Oppenheim told Us Weekly on Nov. 29. “Even [after we got together], I don’t think we were … taking it very seriously then either. So, it was definitely an interesting process.” He then added, “Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship… I care about her deeply and we’re very happy together.”

Needless to say, we’re loving this seamless romance.