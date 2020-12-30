Missing The Romances On CAOS? Here's Who The Cast Is Dating IRL

After four magical seasons, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina came to an end when its last batch of episodes hit Netflix on Dec. 31, 2020 (and no, I'm not OK with it, especially since I never got the Riverdale crossover episode I've wanted since Season 1). The dark, witchy series offered plenty of magic, mayhem, and — most importantly to me — ship-worthy love triangles. But as it turns out, the love lives of the show's actors aren't nearly as complicated as their characters' romances. If you're wondering who the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cast is dating offscreen, you're in luck, because I have the scoop. The best part: Just like with the Riverdale cast, one onscreen romance even led to an IRL love connection.

One look at any cast member's IG grid will tell you just how close the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actors really are. They frequently post cute pics together, both on set and off, so it's no surprise fans have wondered whether any onscreen couples are actually an item behind the scenes. Perhaps you're team Sabrina and Harvey. Maybe you prefer Sabrina with Nick and Harvey with Roz. Personally, I'm all about Ambrose and Prudence. And while those fictional couples may not have all led to real-life romances, here's who the cast members are actually romancing when the cameras aren't rolling:

Ross Lynch & Jaz Sinclair Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair seemingly met on the set of CAOS in March 2018, which is when production for the series began. By December, the two were sparking dating rumors and fans became convinced the co-stars were more than friends after Lynch's sister, Rydel, shared a Snapchat of Lynch and Sinclair kissing on New Year's Eve in 2018. However, when asked about their relationship by Entertainment Tonight just a few weeks later, Lynch insisted Sinclair was just his "closest friend." After they made their red carpet debut together at a Balmain fashion show in Paris in January 2020, the two finally started showing off their love to fans. Lynch eventually confirmed he was in a "relationship" with Sinclair in an April 2020 IG post, and the couple has shared several loved-up pics together since then. Most recently, Sinclair posted a mushy IG in honor of Lynch's birthday in December 2020 with the caption: “I never knew that love was a thing that chooses you until you wandered into my life. You’re my best friend and favorite person. My smile is it’s brightest when you’re close, my laugh the loudest and my heart the fullest. I feel so loved, heard and seen by you and it’s a pleasure getting to have so much damn fun together everyday. You are such a bright spark in this world and I love getting to learn from you and shine with you. Words are never enough, so I’ll just have to smother you in kisses when you get back from hockey.”

Gavin Leatherwood Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As much as fans like to believe Gavin Leatherwood is dating his co-star Shipka, that sadly doesn't seem to be the case. Leatherwood tends to keep his love life on the DL, and at the moment, it seems the actor is single. During one of his sister Chloe's YouTube videos in May 2020, Leatherwood's other sister, Sophia, said her "bucket list" included "getting asked on a date," to which Leatherwood replied, "I'm right there with you." IMO, that seems like something only a single person would say. Leatherwood was previously linked to fellow actor Brittney Rippeon, with whom he sparked dating rumors after Rippeon shared a cozy pic of Leatherwood and herself in her IG Stories in October 2019. However, neither actor has ever commented on their maybe-relationship.

Lachlan Watson Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Lachlan Watson doesn't share much about their dating life, but it seems as though the actor is single for the time being.

Tati Gabrielle Jim Spellman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Like Watson, Tati Gabrielle isn't one to open up about her romantic relationships, but it seems the actor is currently single.

Chance Perdomo Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images Though Chance Perdomo was once set up on a blind date with a CAOS super-fan as part of Seventeen's Celeb Blind Date video series, it appears the actor is currently on the market.

Adeline Rudolph Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Adeline Rudolph became Instagram official with Riverdale's Tommy Martinez when she posted a cute snap of them together in December 2018. Soon after, they made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Good Trouble, and they've both shared plenty of sweet couple's pics since then. Recently, Rudolph took to IG in November 2020 to post a few videos and pics in honor of her and Martinez's two-year anniversary. And in March 2021, she made it clear their love is still going strong when she posted a sweet photo dump for Martinez’s birthday on Instagram, captioned: “To say I’m grateful to have you in my life is an understatement. You are the most pure-hearted, kind, patient, funny and loving man I’ve ever met. I often catch myself watching you when you’re not paying attention and think of how much I look up to you and admire you and your heart. I am the luckiest woman to get to wander through this beautiful life with you. I love you, Tommy Martinez. Happy Birthday, old man.”

Lucy Davis Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images Although Lucy Davis was previously married to fellow actor Owain Yeoman, the couple split in 2011 after five years of marriage. Since then, she's revealed little about her love life, but it appears as though Davis is currently single.

Miranda Otto Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images After meeting while taking part in a 2002 stage production of A Doll's House, Miranda Otto and Peter O'Brien got married in January 2003. They've since welcomed one daughter, Darcey, in April 2005 and still appeared happily married.

Michelle Gomez Jenny Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images Michelle Gomez married her actor husband, Jack Davenport, back in May 2000 and the couple shares one son, Harry, who was born in 2010. After more than two decades of marriage, the couple still seems as happy as ever together.

Richard Coyle Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images Although Richard Coyle's relationship status is unclear, it doesn't seem as though he's seeing anyone at the moment. He reportedly dated his Grabbers co-star Ruth Bradley for six years before they decided to split in 2017, according to his September 2017 interview with the U.K.'s Times. Before getting together with Bradley, Coyle was married to another actor, Georgia Mackenzie, before they divorced in 2010. Together he and Mackenzie share one daughter, Purdy.

CAOS may be over, but for me, the show will live on as long as Lynch and Sinclair stay together. (No pressure, you two. Just saying.) Or fans can just rewatch the full series is streaming on Netflix whenever they want a dose of some love potion.

Additional reporting by Lexi Williams.