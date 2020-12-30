Missing The Romances On CAOS? Here's Who The Cast Is Dating IRL

After four magical seasons,
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina came to an end when its last batch of episodes hit Netflix on Dec. 31, 2020 (and no, I'm not OK with it, especially since I never got the Riverdale crossover episode I've wanted since Season 1). The dark, witchy series offered plenty of magic, mayhem, and — most importantly to me — ship-worthy love triangles. But as it turns out, the love lives of the show's actors aren't nearly as complicated as their characters' romances. If you're wondering who the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cast is dating offscreen, you're in luck, because I have the scoop. The best part: Just like with the Riverdale cast, one onscreen romance even led to an IRL love connection.
One look at any cast member's IG grid will tell you just how close the
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actors really are. They frequently post cute pics together, both on set and off, so it's no surprise fans have wondered whether any onscreen couples are actually an item behind the scenes. Perhaps you're team Sabrina and Harvey. Maybe you prefer Sabrina with Nick and Harvey with Roz. Personally, I'm all about Ambrose and Prudence. And while those fictional couples may not have all led to real-life romances, here's who the cast members are actually romancing when the cameras aren't rolling: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kiernan Shipka’s dating history is short, sweet, and, TBH, mostly based on reports and clues. There was a rumor floating around that she had a thing with her , but that was never substantiated. However, there are two other reported relationships that have some evidence to back them up. CAOS co-star Gavin Leatherwood
Shipka is currently believed to be dating director Christian Coppola (yes, from
that Coppola family). Coppola first appeared on Kiernan Shipka's IG grid in April 2019, but it wasn't until the two attended a Fendi fashion show in Rome together in July 2019 that romance rumors started flying — especially after Shipka posted a pic from the event on IG that she captioned, "MY LOVE." Since then, the two have continued to post sweet pics with each other, even though they have yet to officially confirm their romance. Most recently, Shipka shared an IG pic of herself and Coppola celebrating his birthday in December 2020, so it seems the two are still going strong.
Before Coppola,
Shipka reportedly dated Gary Oldman's son, Charlie, with whom she was reportedly first spotted in March 2019 at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, per E! News. Although the maybe-relationship was short-lived, it doesn't seem like there's any bad blood between the two. After attending Shipka's 20th birthday party in November 2019, Oldman posted a photobooth pic of himself, Shipka, and Coppola on IG with the caption, "Choose your fighter. Happy birthday kiki," and he even added a heart emoji. We love to see exes get along so well with one another! Ross Lynch & Jaz Sinclair Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair seemingly met on the set of CAOS in March 2018, which is when production for the series began. By December, the two were sparking dating rumors and fans became convinced the co-stars were more than friends after Lynch's sister, Rydel, shared a Snapchat of Lynch and Sinclair kissing on New Year's Eve in 2018. However, when asked about their relationship by Entertainment Tonight just a few weeks later, Lynch insisted Sinclair was just his " closest friend."
After
they made their red carpet debut together at a Balmain fashion show in Paris in January 2020, the two finally started showing off their love to fans. Lynch eventually confirmed he was in a " relationship" with Sinclair in an April 2020 IG post, and the couple has shared several loved-up pics together since then. Most recently, Sinclair posted a mushy IG in honor of Lynch's birthday in December 2020 with the caption: “I never knew that love was a thing that chooses you until you wandered into my life. You’re my best friend and favorite person. My smile is it’s brightest when you’re close, my laugh the loudest and my heart the fullest. I feel so loved, heard and seen by you and it’s a pleasure getting to have so much damn fun together everyday. You are such a bright spark in this world and I love getting to learn from you and shine with you. Words are never enough, so I’ll just have to smother you in kisses when you get back from hockey.” Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
As much as fans like to believe Gavin Leatherwood is dating his co-star Shipka, that sadly doesn't seem to be the case. Leatherwood tends to keep his love life on the DL, and at the moment, it seems the actor is single. During
one of his sister Chloe's YouTube videos in May 2020, Leatherwood's other sister, Sophia, said her "bucket list" included "getting asked on a date," to which Leatherwood replied, "I'm right there with you." IMO, that seems like something only a single person would say.
Leatherwood was previously linked to fellow actor Brittney Rippeon, with whom he sparked dating rumors after
Rippeon shared a cozy pic of Leatherwood and herself in her IG Stories in October 2019. However, neither actor has ever commented on their maybe-relationship. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
Lachlan Watson doesn't share much about their dating life, but it seems as though the actor is single for the time being.
Like Watson, Tati Gabrielle isn't one to open up about her romantic relationships, but it seems the actor is currently single.
Adeline Rudolph became Instagram official with
Riverdale's Tommy Martinez when she posted a cute snap of them together in December 2018. Soon after, they made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Good Trouble, and they've both shared plenty of sweet couple's pics since then. Recently, Rudolph took to IG in November 2020 to post a few videos and pics in honor of her and Martinez's two-year anniversary. And in March 2021, she made it clear their love is still going strong when she posted a sweet photo dump for Martinez’s birthday on Instagram, captioned: “To say I’m grateful to have you in my life is an understatement. You are the most pure-hearted, kind, patient, funny and loving man I’ve ever met. I often catch myself watching you when you’re not paying attention and think of how much I look up to you and admire you and your heart. I am the luckiest woman to get to wander through this beautiful life with you. I love you, Tommy Martinez. Happy Birthday, old man.” Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Although
Lucy Davis was previously married to fellow actor Owain Yeoman, the couple split in 2011 after five years of marriage. Since then, she's revealed little about her love life, but it appears as though Davis is currently single. Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images Jenny Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Although Richard Coyle's relationship status is unclear, it doesn't seem as though he's seeing anyone at the moment. He reportedly dated his
Grabbers co-star Ruth Bradley for six years before they decided to split in 2017, according to his September 2017 interview with the U.K.'s Times. Before getting together with Bradley, Coyle was married to another actor, Georgia Mackenzie, before they divorced in 2010. Together he and Mackenzie share one daughter, Purdy. CAOS may be over, but for me, the show will live on as long as Lynch and Sinclair stay together. (No pressure, you two. Just saying.) Or fans can just rewatch the full series is streaming on Netflix whenever they want a dose of some love potion. Additional reporting by Lexi Williams.