Co-stars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes might be the only couple more perfect than Outer Banks’ John B. and Sarah Cameron. Fine, maybe Cline didn’t ditch everything she’s ever known to escape with Stokes in the midst of a summer storm, but these two have supported each other through a year of quarantine, breakout fame, and two seasons of their soapy Netflix hit, and Chase Stokes’ quotes about Madelyn Cline are proof their love endures.

For a few months in the spring of 2020, they kept their relationship private: As Cline later told Entertainment Tonight, they wanted to “give it some time and enjoy it while it’s new and fresh.” But in July 2020, Stokes seemingly confirmed their relationship with an Instagram post, and they’ve been hyping each other up, sharing funny pics, and sharing award-worthy kisses ever since.

When filming the second season of Outer Banks, Cline and Stokes made it a point to support each other while separating the professional from the personal. “When we go to set... we're individuals and we are still, at the very minimum, best friends and we are partners and we are screen partners. We're there to support each other,” Cline told ET in November. “Sometimes you give that person space. Sometimes you go and you pull them aside and you talk with them if they had a difficult scene… It's whatever your partner needs at the time.”

In the same interview, she revealed she loves Stokes — and the feeling definitely seems mutual. Here are some of the sweetest things Stokes has said about working with, falling for, and settling down with Cline.

On Falling For Cline In July 2020 — one month after the pair made their relationship Insta-official — Stokes spoke to Today about falling for Cline after filming Season 1. “It was cool to work with somebody you’re really good friends with. And to take the time to fall for each other after the show had wrapped was really cool. I was talking to my mom about it … it was cute and fun and it's super cool to be a part of something with your partner and watch the success of it all together.”

On How Cline Has Changed His Life For Cline’s 23rd birthday in December 2020, Stokes shared a series of selfies, videos, and silly shots in a sweet Instagram tribute. “It’s quite rare to meet somebody and feel everything change. Thank you for making the coldest days warm, for your infectious love, and being the best dog mom to Lil mi. Happy birthday sweet thang you make my heart warm and fuzzy 25/8.”

On What Makes Their Relationship So Special Kevin Winter/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a February 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Stokes elaborated on what makes Cline — and his relationship with her — so wonderful. “She’s such a sweet human being and she’s so great with communication. So, a lot of the things that we established through lockdown, we had kind of already known about each other. It’s just been a special thing. I mean, not only is she my partner in crime, she’s become my best friend on planet Earth.”

On Making It Through Quarantine Surviving a pandemic as a brand-new couple is no easy feat, but Cline and Stokes took the challenge in stride, he told Us Weekly in July 2021. “It was like an immediate test. It’s like, ‘Hey, you’re dating. Guess what? Figure it out. You’re stuck.’ We’ve got really great communication, and the cool part is we’ve started a friendship first, which is awesome to be friends before you dive into a relationship.”

On What Makes Their Relationship Work As a VMan digital cover star in July 2021, Stokes opened up about all things Outer Banks, and shed some light on how he and Cline work together as both partners and co-stars. “We have a very healthy relationship because it started with the work first. We didn’t really have time to even comprehend the question: Is there something here? That was all after the fact. For Season 2, as soon as we get to work, we’ll support each other. We’ll be scene partners and take care of each other when it’s an emotional moment. But it doesn’t mean that if I don’t believe you, that I’m not going to call you out, and she holds me to the same standard. Then, as soon as we get back to our trailers and we’re taking off our makeup and character clothes, it’s like that world disappears. I’m very thankful for her and the journey we’re on, it’s been awesome.”

As of August 2021, Netflix hasn’t renewed Outer Banks for a third season, but a return seems imminent — especially after that cliffhanger reveal. Here’s to more OBX, more John B. and Sarah, and more cute behind-the-scenes shots of Stokes and Cline.