Co-stars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes might be the only couple more perfect than Outer Banks’ John B. and Sarah Cameron. Fine, maybe Cline didn’t ditch everything she’s ever known to escape with Stokes in the midst of a summer storm, but these two have supported each other through a year of quarantine, breakout fame, and two seasons of their soapy Netflix hit, and Chase Stokes’ quotes about Madelyn Cline are proof their love endures.
For a few months in the spring of 2020, they kept their relationship private: As Cline later told Entertainment Tonight, they wanted to “give it some time and enjoy it while it’s new and fresh.” But in July 2020, Stokes seemingly confirmed their relationship with an Instagram post, and they’ve been hyping each other up, sharing funny pics, and sharing award-worthy kisses ever since.
When filming the second season of Outer Banks, Cline and Stokes made it a point to support each other while separating the professional from the personal. “When we go to set... we're individuals and we are still, at the very minimum, best friends and we are partners and we are screen partners. We're there to support each other,” Cline told ET in November. “Sometimes you give that person space. Sometimes you go and you pull them aside and you talk with them if they had a difficult scene… It's whatever your partner needs at the time.”
In the same interview, she revealed she loves Stokes — and the feeling definitely seems mutual. Here are some of the sweetest things Stokes has said about working with, falling for, and settling down with Cline.
As of August 2021, Netflix hasn’t renewed Outer Banks for a third season, but a return seems imminent — especially after that cliffhanger reveal. Here’s to more OBX, more John B. and Sarah, and more cute behind-the-scenes shots of Stokes and Cline.