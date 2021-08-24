If any two signs are the parents of the zodiac, it’s Cancer and Virgo. Attentive, nurturing, and a bit reserved, both signs tend to take the role of guardian in all of their relationships — including their romantic ones — so when they get together, their relationship is all about love. A relationship between a Cancer man and Virgo woman (or Virgo man and Cancer woman, or any combination of the two signs, regardless of gender) may get off to a shy, quiet start, but once these two hit it off, things can get intense, and fast.

As astrologer Theresa Reed previously told Bustle, a Cancer-Virgo relationship tends to work well, as the two signs have a lot of qualities in common. “This would be a loving, nurturing relationship,” she said. “Both signs are caretakers, so they’re right at home with each other.” And even in their differences, these signs complement each other well. “Sensitive Cancer helps Virgo get in touch with their feelings, and Virgo’s grounded practicality gives Cancer the security they crave,” Reed added. Cancers and Virgos both live to serve, and these selfless folks will work hard to make sure the other always feels heard, cared for, and loved in their relationship.

Aleksandar Jankovic/E+/Getty Images

While Virgos tend to be more rational than emotional, Cancers are always in their feels. Fortunately, this works well for this pair, as Virgos and Cancers tend to find a good balance together. “Water element natives can teach earth signs how to interact with their own emotions and be more intimate, which means the relationship between them can be very profound and satisfying from a physical point of view," astrologer Clarisse Monahan previously explained to Bustle. When these two get together, Virgo is usually drawn towards Cancer's compassionate nature and finds it easier to open up, while Cancer is soothed by Virgo’s certainty and reliability.

However, Virgo and Cancer’s very different approaches to expressing themselves can cause some confusion. As logical types, Virgos like to talk out everything, while Cancers are far more likely to internalize their feelings and let them fester. “Virgo may assume Cancer is being ‘dramatic,’ while Cancer may sometimes feel Virgo doesn’t care about their feelings,” Reed said. “When Cancer feels neglected, they shut down, and Virgo will assume the mess is over.” For these two, Reed said the trick is finding “the balance between head and heart.”

Natalie Zotova / 500px/500px Prime/Getty Images

Despite their different communication styles, Cancers and Virgos have the potential to find a great, everlasting love together. With Cancer, Virgo can learn to let their guard down and truly trust, while Virgo allows Cancer to feel safe and secure, which is necessary for them. As long as a Virgo remains mindful of a Cancer’s feelings and a Cancer learns to speak up rather than shut down, then the love between a Cancer man, Virgo woman, Virgo man, Cancer woman, or gender non-conforming Cancer and Virgo may just be for life.

Experts:

Theresa Reed, astrologer

Clarisse Monahan, astrologer