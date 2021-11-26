Camila Posted A Heartfelt Thanksgiving Note Following Her Breakup With Shawn

Camila Cabello is staying positive after her fresh journey into singledom. Cabello and her now ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes announced their split on Nov. 17, but plan to stay friends. Breakups for anyone are tough, no matter the circumstances, but it looks like the “Havanna” singer is keeping her chin up. On Nov. 25, Camila Cabello posted for Thanksgiving after her breakup with Shawn Mendes, and her message was all about gratitude.

Cabello’s Instagram post featured a four-second video clip of her relaxing on the couch with her dogs nearby. She was smiling and holding one of her dogs in her lap, while the other pups were all hanging out within a few feet of her. The singer captioned the post with a lengthy message that began, “I have a lot to be thankful for, but I'm especially grateful that I gotta whole squad trying to hang w me while I meditate. Happy gratitude day everybody!”

The star continued to list her reasons for being grateful, including having her fans’ support. “I'm very thankful for all of you on here who send me love, listen to my music, and support me on this creative/ life journey! Even though I haven't met a lot of you, you guys show me love, kindness, and support and I'm sending it to all of you right back!”

Cabello also went on to mention her belief that all humanity is connected. “After all, we're all alive at the same time in this crazy, confusing, magical world and I do believe we're all interconnected and are never truly alone.” She added, “Grateful for my human family and friends and my plant and animal family and friends. Sending you guys so much love and gratitude today.”

Cabello and Mendes shared a joint statement via their Instagram Stories on Nov. 17, detailing their decision to break up. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever,” the statement began. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”

Their romance, which lasted from July 2019 to November 2021, had fans’ support and love from the start. And at other times, in the grip of all sorts of feels, like when the duo shared the stage to perform the hit song “Señorita” together. Before they started dating, Mendes and Cabello were friends. In fact, Mendes told Entertainment Weekly in December 2020, "[Camila has] been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old.”

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

He added that their close friendship and young age made him nervous about jumping into a relationship too fast, though he added that his bond with Cabello was like no other. “I don't know, at the same time, I know we are really young so I don't want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person,” Mendes said at the time. He also revealed that he and his boo had talked about getting engaged before.

It’s sad to see the romance come to an end, but at least it seems like the two celebs plan to stay friends. Although Cabello is single for the first time in two years, it looks like she’s taking her change in relationship status in stride.