On the heels of their two-year anniversary, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have another reason to celebrate: Mendes’ 23rd birthday. In honor of her boyfriend’s big day, Cabello posted a heartfelt Instagram carousel on Sunday, August 8. “feliz cumpleaños mi amor,” she wrote. “thankful for your existence everyday [sic].” Cabello shared a photo of Mendes mid-laugh on a swing, a video of him drinking espresso and taking in a beautiful beach view, and a pic of herself kissing his cheek. (With these two, you knew at least one of the pics would include some PDA, right?)

I’m no Instagram sleuth, but it’s possible the video Cabello posted in her carousel was taken during their trip to Mallorca, Spain, or maybe on their romantic getaway earlier this month — over Fourth of July weekend, Mendes and Cabello traveled to the Caribbean to celebrate their anniversary.

The two have been close friends since 2014, but didn’t start dating until July 2019, around the same time they dropped the sexy collab “Señorita.” They’ve been going strong since, and in December 2020, Mendes hinted Cabello is the one.

“She's been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old,” he told Entertainment Tonight, when asked about a possible engagement. “I don't know, at the same time, I know we are really young so I don't want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person.”

Cabello has also spoken up about her love for Mendes. When he released his documentary in November 2020, she praised his vulnerability, honesty, openness, and “magic” in an Instagram post. Days later, she wrote another tribute to Mendes, in which she told her followers that real love makes you “braver, wiser, and better than you were yesterday.”

It also, evidently, makes you a little dorkier on Instagram — the only thing these two love more than trolling their followers is trolling each other. I’m just glad this birthday tribute was a little less shocking than Mendes’ Valentine’s Day post.