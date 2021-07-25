Yes, Shawn Mendes rose to fame on Vine. But that doesn’t mean he’s mastered TikTok just yet! Just look at how his girlfriend Camila Cabello hilariously trolled his latest video.

On July 15, Mendes shared a choppy TikTok video of himself singing along to the latest remix of Camilo’s song “KESI,” which features him, telling fans to “Hit me with your best ‘Baby, yeahs.’” His execution is... not the best. Luckily, the singer was the first to admit he isn’t exactly a TikTok pro yet. “I’ve been trying to make a Tik tok for 2 hours,” he captioned the video.

It’s an adorably awkward video, and even Cabello is getting in on the fun. On July 22, the Cinderella star perfectly trolled her boyfriend over his viral video. She mimicked all his adorable TikTok mistakes, from struggling to edit out his botched intro to accidentally including a clip of himself silently staring at the camera. Being able to lightly tease your significant other once in a while is key!

To be fair, Mendes and Cabello have mutually trolled each other throughout their two-year relationship. For example, during the early days of the pandemic, the couple did a livestream to support Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, and Mendes called out Cabello on her questionable Harry Potter knowledge. When she accidentally referred to one beloved character as “Luna Lovenangle,” Mendes took a moment to laugh before reminding her that she’s actually called Luna Lovegood.

For all their teasing, Cabello and Mendes still seem head-over-heels in love. Shamila recently celebrated their two-year anniversary with a romantic getaway to the Caribbean, and they’ve never shied away from expressing their feelings for each other.

In November 2020, Cabello opened up about their romance in a letter she shared with fans on Instagram. “I’ve learned a lot about love with this guy,” she said. “It’s not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos — When you’re in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you — I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself.”

She added that being in love “means to choose that person over and over again, to go through the messy stuff with. And that’s way more beautiful and raw and real than perfection.”

Who ever said love doesn’t include TikTok trolling?!