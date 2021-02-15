One of the highlights of Valentine's Day each year is seeing celebrities' cute Instagrams dedicated to their partners. Fans just can't get enough of their faves going all out for their loved ones, and this year, celebs celebrated bigger than ever. John Legend serenaded Chrissy Teigen with a romantic love song, Alex Rodriguez gave Jennifer Lopez a massive bouquet of roses, and Offset decorated his entire house Valentine's Day-themed for Cardi B. Fans were blown away by the festivities, but no post went quite as viral as Shawn Mendes' Valentine's Day Instagram for Camila Cabello.

As fans know, Mendes and Cabello have a long history together. They first sparked dating rumors after they collaborated on "I Know What You Did Last Summer" in November 2015. However, they didn't begin dating until one month after dropping their steamy "Señorita" collaboration in June 2019. Ever since they got together, Mendes and Cabello have shown off PDA several times on Instagram. For example, in September 2019, the couple clapped back against haters dissing their relationship by having a goofy makeout session with lots of lip and tongue biting. "We just want to show you how we really kiss," the couple jokingly said at the time.

Now, for this year's Valentine's Day, the couple once again showed off their goofy side. To show his love for his girlfriend, Mendes posted a silly picture of him kissing Cabello's toe on IG. "I kiss your foot cuz I love you @camila_cabello," Mendes wrote. "Love u papo," Cabello replied.

Meanwhile, Cabello shared a picture of her kissing Mendes on the lips. "My Valentine’s got a ponytail! happy love and friendship day @shawnmendes," she gushed.

Most fans loved seeing them act silly together. "That’s true love," one fan wrote. "If he doesn’t kiss your foot, thank u next," another said. "I LOVE YOU BOTH," another commented on IG.

Twitter was just as giddy seeing the couple so happy:

Others didn't like the posts so much and they wondered why Mendes would ever post the picture of him kissing Cabello's foot.

In the end, all that matters is Mendes and Cabello are happy together.