These 16 True Sexy Stories Will Make You Blush

When looking back on your sexual history, there's bound to be one or two experiences that stand out from the rest. Maybe it was your first time ever, your most recent tryst, or that one-night stand from two years ago that you still fantasize about. It’s always satisfying to reminisce about sex experiences from your past — plus, those sexy stories are not only fun, but they can point to all the different influences that have had a hand in shaping your sexual identity and preferences of today. When people reveal their best sex stories, it’s almost always a recipe for a good time.

That’s all fine and dandy, but how do you go about actually having this life-changing sex of lore? There are many layers to what makes a great lay, but to start: Sometimes fully giving yourself over to the experience is all you need for a mind-blowing romp. To make that happen, sexual and relationship psychotherapist Kate Moyle advises that you simply listen to your body. "Follow what feels good for you rather than doing what you think you ‘should’ be doing,” Moyle tells Elite Daily. “The best sex we have is when we are fully in the moment and not thinking about anything else apart from what we’re doing."

Another key component to the best sex stories? Electric attraction. According to Gigi Engle, certified sex coach, sexologist, and author of All The F*cking Mistakes: A Guide To Sex, Love, And Life, the best sex happens when there’s strong sexual compatibility. This may seem like a no-brainer, but Engle explains that many factors can contribute to that spicy, sensual chemistry. "Sexual compatibility occurs when two or more bodies and minds match up during a sexual experience,” Engle tells Elite Daily. “You're super into the things this person does to your body: the way they kiss, their smell, their sexual technique. You have chemistry, and things are hot. It means there is a spark. Everything sort of works."

It's normal for it to take most folks at least a little trial and error to figure out exactly what turns them on in the bedroom — but once you do, the results (and the memories) are epic. Here are some of the Internet’s best sex stories that were just too amazing to forget.

01 A Whole New Meaning To “Birthday Suit” Shutterstock “The first time we made love was on my birthday, about two months into our FWB relationship. We hung out on the day before my birthday and I was going to stay over until the morning. We had already f*cked earlier in the evening, and we were just playing video games, and just before midnight he goes "to the toilet.” As midnight strikes, he comes back wearing nothing but a red ribbon on his dick and shouts, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY!". It made me laugh so much. He took me in his arms and carried me to the bed, and I laughed and squealed, and he just looked into my eyes. We started to have sex, just in missionary, and I don't know if it was because we'd both already came a few hours earlier, or we were both tired, and a little tipsy, but this time the sex wasn't just to get off. It was slow and sensual and intimate, we made eye contact the entire time, we kissed and touched each other. I could tell he had the whole thing planned out for a while just by how confidently he approached it. He was so tender and completely focused on making me feel as comfortable as possible. After we made love, he made me come with his fingers while holding me tight, and then kissed my forehead and said, “Happy birthday, princess.” I cried straight after, I was so overcome with emotions. We talked and he wiped my tears and I fell asleep in his arms.” —u/altaccforpron

02 This Sensual Masterpiece “A body massage, oil, red lamp light, a couple old fashioneds, a week of teasing each other, and nothing but hours of sweat and experimentation. It was one of those nights where I didn’t know where my body stopped and hers began.” — u/wellthatseemslikebs

03 Proposal-Worthy Sex “It was a one-night stand... We played a game where we'd kiss each other and the first person to get horny lost and then the other person would get them off. I lost a lot, all night through barely being awake. We slept for three hours maybe and continued on until the afternoon. And then she was gone. I'm marrying the next girl I have such a connection with.” — u/overviaducter

04 A Pleasant Surprise “The first time, he pulled out in the middle of it and went down on me for a while, then went right back at it. I’d never had someone do that before, and there was just something incredibly sexy and... almost carnal about it. Like, he loves being inside of me but he loves going down on me so much and making me happy and feel good, he couldn’t contain himself and had to make a quick visit downtown. He always makes me feel amazing, but in that moment he showed me he 100% meant everything he’s told me he feels about me and my body. I’ve never felt sexier in my almost 31 years, and once he was actually back inside of me within a few minutes, I came so hard my f*cking ears were ringing. Like a legit wave, huge buildup to it, the crest (which felt like it lasted forever), and little aftershocks.” — u/notacareerserver

05 The Selfless Rando “The best sex I've ever had was with a guy I met in a bar. I went with my friends, and he had sat at the bar for a while, just sitting there, not talking to anyone. Somehow, I end up feeling bad for those types of guys sometimes, so I went to buy a drink, and invited him to our table. As expected, he was a super shy guy, my friends left, and eventually it was just him and me sitting at the table, so we left, too. Back to my place, to my surprise he was super selfless, he went down on me until I came (not something guys ever really do in hookups), and was amazing in bed, really knew how to use his junk, which mind you, also had a good size. I won't go into detail, but it was great.” — u/Lazy-Girl

06 The Crush-Turned-Smokeshow “My girlfriend is smoking hot, one of the smartest people I've ever met, and we have more chemistry than anyone else i've been with by a factor of 10. Every two weeks or so, she comes out unexpectedly in stripper clothes (G-strings, fishnets, etc.) around the time she's noticed I'm always down (11am-noon, generally) and with an enthusiastic ‘do whatever you want’ attitude. The combination of basically living out all fantasies on a whim with someone I had a crush on for years prior to us finally happening is amazing.” — u/theatre_throw

07 A Memorable Vacation Shutterstock “My fiancée (girlfriend at the time) and I were on vacation with a couple of her friends. We were all in the hotel pool and my fiancée and I were getting a little handsy. All of us were sharing a hotel room, so she and I decided to head back up to the room early to ‘shower before dinner.’ We got back up, went straight into the bathroom and immediately started going at it. The risk of getting caught by her friends, the fact that we hadn't seen each other in a few days (I flew out later than she did), and the raw passion of wanting each other so badly made it the best sex we've ever had.” — u/VisionInPlaid

08 Tears Of Ecstasy “My girlfriend of the time and I were both in the military so were very fit. We were back at my place and were going hard at it doggy style. I could feel her tightening up and getting louder and louder and then she stared screaming, ‘F*ck me! F*ck me!’ I felt her coming and I pulled her really deep onto me and came hard myself with her moaning all the time. I noticed she was crying and was immediately concerned I’d done something wrong. I asked her what was wrong and she said she had been ‘coming and coming and coming.’ She slipped into my arms and starting cupping my balls as we both fell asleep. That was a good day.” — u/Dannykew

09 This Tender Night “Full body massage, slowly and sensuously from my head to my toes, ending with oral. The most mind-blowing orgasm of my life.” — u/accomplished_ad_2299

10 Just Barely Making It Home “One time I nailed someone on the floor of my apartment, just a few steps inside the door, after a while of being out and teasing each other for most of the time. She was wearing a loose skirt so all I had to do was drop my pants far enough to get myself out and shove her panties to the side. It was great because of that nearly-fully-clothed urgency.” — u/engr77

11 Like A Scene In A Movie “When I was 20, living in NYC, I met a 32-year-old man at a bar who was super hot and cool, but definitely not the kind of guy I’d be interested in building any type of relationship with. We went back to his insanely nice apartment and had drinks on his roof and then hooked up all night. He called me ‘his girl’ in bed and was really dominant and obviously experienced. I had just gotten out of my first real relationship with a messy, broke 22-year-old boy, and I remember leaving this guy’s place in the morning listening to music and skipping home because it just felt like such a thrilling movie scene. I also had my first orgasm from a partner that night. It definitely helped me get over the ex.” — u/seamoremoon

12 A Kinky Threesome “There was this kooky threeway I was in with two women in which both women were bound in such a fashion that one was forced into a spread eagle on her back, the other was held rigidly on all fours and had her head down between the legs of the first, eating her and I was up behind the one on all fours wielding a crop screwing her from behind and teasing both of them. It was explosively orgasmic for everyone involved.” — u/spike_strip1975

13 A Night Of Celebration “My partner and I live in Toronto. [The best sex of my life was the] night the Raptors won the NBA Championship for the first time ever. Neither of us are basketball fans, but we had just come from a party, people filled the streets until the next morning, and we f*cked to the sounds of a city celebrating.” — u/mikmikmikmikk

14 The Perfect Amount Of Tipsy “One night, my ex-boyfriend and I went to his friend's birthday dinner at a trendy restaurant and had a ball. Seven courses of delicious food and wine pairings, followed by more drinks at a brewery nearby. I rarely drink, so by the end of the night, I was feeling good. So good, the sex basically started as soon as we got in his car. We sped down the highway back to his place and the whole time his hand was in my bra. So half-dressed, we tumbled inside a few minutes later where he bent me over his bed, and let me tell you... it was glorious. No idea what it was, but the energy was different that night, so of course, we went at it multiple times, then tried to go to sleep then did it again, then actually did go to sleep, then did it again in the morning. Swear to God, I never felt that turned on before in my life. The blood really does leave your brain.” — u/PeligrosaPistola

15 The Ultimate Bedroom Eyes “This guy from school hit me up and we fooled around and hung out a few times. It didn't go further than that but it was all right because both of us were fine with just that. He would always give me this look and take my hand and walk me to a bedroom. Just thinking about that look still is so sexy honestly. He was the first guy I ever got fully naked in front of and he looked at me like I was the sexiest damn thing he had ever seen. We spent 20 minutes just working on me and making me feel good and I've never felt so pampered in my life. Granted, I did pay him back for it later.” — u/QueenLysa

16 A Change Of Pace “I went on a really nice first date with someone I’d been talking to through a dating app for a week or two. At the end of the date he suggested we go back to one of our places to ‘talk’ and I said yes because it had been at least a year... Gahdamn he took me to pound town. Three hours of kissing, fondling, grinding, f*cking, then f*cking again and again. He was the first guy that actually cared enough to make sure I orgasmed, more than once. Coming from an ex who didn’t ever want to try anything different from missionary, it is really nice being with someone that wants to experiment. He also tells me what he wants in bed and listens to what I want as well. I’m seeing him again this weekend after a month-long absence and my vagina is tingling thinking about it already.” — u/jerjerjerjerjer

Clear communication is always a win when it comes to great sex, so if you feel like your partner isn't pleasing you the way you'd like to be pleased, don't be afraid to kindly let them know. And when the communication, compatibility, and confidence align just right, you’ll know. Shhh, do you hear that? That’s the sound of tiny fireworks exploding in your bedroom tonight.

Experts

Kate Moyle, psychosexual and relationship therapist

Gigi Engle, certified sex coach, sexologist, and author of All The F*cking Mistakes: A Guide To Sex, Love, And Life