Are they or aren’t they a couple? I’m pretty sure that question has been on everyone’s minds since Addison Rae and her rumored BF first sparked dating rumors back in June. Well, after much speculation, a source for Us Weekly claimed Addison Rae and Omer Fedi are dating, and apparently, they’ve been together for four months already. “Addison and Omar are super into each other,” the insider claimed on Aug. 26, adding that the TikTok star and the musician are “very smitten” with each other.

Though it’s unclear how they first met, the two reportedly have “a lot of mutual friends in common,” per the Us Weekly source. (Considering Fedi is Machine Gun Kelly’s guitarist, it’s possible Travis Barker is one of those mutual friends, as Rae is BFFs with Barker’s girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.) The insider continued, “She’s very into him. She thinks he’s so cool and loves his music.” And apparently, Rae and Fedi’s relationship is “getting pretty serious” already.

Dating speculation first began in June, when Rae was reportedly spotted with Fedi an at MGK pop-up concert. The following month, Rae first teased their romance when she shared a video of herself kissing a mystery man to her Instagram Story, which Fedi later shared to his own Story. By August, fans felt pretty certain Rae and Fedi were an item when they were spotted holding hands on what appeared to be a lunch date in Los Angeles.

Though the two have yet to confirm the romance themselves, chances are Rae’s ex Bryce Hall is feeling a little jealous. The two social media stars dated on-and-off-again for over a year before they finally ended things for good in March 2021, when Hall was accused of cheating with fellow influencer Samantha Salvador while in Vegas. However, both Hall and Salvador have denied any cheating claims, and in YouTube video, Hall explained why he and Rae really split. “Both of us are going through a sh*t ton of things right now behind the scenes that we don't necessarily comfortably want to talk about to a camera especially,” he said. “With all that stress, we've mutually decided that it would be best if we parted ways.”

In April, rumors started surfacing that Rae and Hall might be getting back together when they took a trip to Atlanta for the Triller Fight Club boxing match. But those rumors quickly died when Rae was reportedly spotted with Jack Harlow. The news of Rae and Harlow possibly being together seemed to break Hall’s heart. "I think she led me on,” he said during an episode of Sway Life. “That's the worst feeling." Rae has since denied any claims that she was romantically linked to Harlow.

Finally, in May, Hall expressed jealousy once again after Rae kissed her He’s All That co-star at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Even though Tanner Buchanan has a long-time girlfriend, Hall took to Twitter after the televised smooch to write, “Sucks, but moving on.” Luckily, it appears Rae has moved on, too.

It might be too early to tell, but it seems like Rae and Fedi are a good match. Now let’s get a double date going between these two, Kardashian, and Barker.