Summer glow season is here, and Hailey Bieber is doing exactly what she does best: feeding the dewy-skin girlies. Instead of letting anyone navigate the heatwave with an outdated routine, Rhode's summer 2026 collection brings the brand’s first-ever bronzer, an all-new hybrid luminizer, and the fan-fave Peptide Lip Tint in three limited-edition flavors straight to your makeup bag.

When it comes to golden and dewy skin, Bieber is and always will be the holy-grail inspiration. Fans have been trying to capture the supermodel’s iconic glazed skin for years, and this drop is basically a shortcut to getting that effortless, fresh-from-the-beach look without ever booking a flight.

The full lineup is available online now, but Rhode is bringing the fun directly to fans this summer with highly anticipated pop-up shops in Rhode Island, Texas, Canada, and Europe. These summer stations feature the new collection along with exclusive merch. Some fans have literally been waiting over 10 hours in line, so if you don’t want to get an actual tan just from being in the sun, your best bet is to “add to cart” online whatever you’ve got your eye on before it’s completely sold out.

I was able to get my hands on the Pocket Bronze, Highlight Milk, and two of the Peptide Lip Tints to try for myself, and below, you’ll find my honest review.

Rhode

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Fast Facts:

Price: The now-sold out Summer Kit with the Highlight Milk, bronzer, and lip tint in Rhode’s new Colada-colored Terry Bag is $100 (a $109 value). Individually, you can also score the Highlight Milk ($28), Pocket Bronze ($25), and Peptide Lip Tint ($20).

The now-sold out Summer Kit with the Highlight Milk, bronzer, and lip tint in Rhode’s new Colada-colored Terry Bag is $100 (a $109 value). Individually, you can also score the Highlight Milk ($28), Pocket Bronze ($25), and Peptide Lip Tint ($20). Who this is best for: Anyone looking for a summer glow they can create without ever going to the beach.

Anyone looking for a summer glow they can create without ever going to the beach. What I like: The ease of creating a tanned look is unmatched, and I can’t get over how delicious the lip tints smell.

The ease of creating a tanned look is unmatched, and I can’t get over how delicious the lip tints smell. What I don’t like: This isn’t the best formula for oily skin or anyone who already brings a natural glow to the table.

This isn’t the best formula for oily skin or anyone who already brings a natural glow to the table. My rating: 4.5/5

The Highlight Milk

The packaging: These cylindrical bottles are very similar in shape to the pocket-sized blush and bronzers, but are slightly bigger. It comes out like a liquid toner without an easy applicator, so it can get pretty messy if you’re not careful.

First impressions: I wasn’t sure at first that anything was showing up on my skin. I only saw the shimmer once I stepped out into the sun, and that’s when I felt full-on like Edward Cullen from Twilight (in the best way possible).

How to apply: Shake your bottle first, and then apply about 2-4 drops on your clean skin for a nice glow after finishing your skin care routine with your favorite SPF.

The results: I really love the shimmer effect in the sun, and how subtle it is everywhere else. I will definitely be using this for my body, but as someone with oily skin, the glow doesn’t really make a difference on my face. I received the Pearly Champagne shade, and I would love to see if there’s a bit more color that stands out with the Pearly Pink.

The Pocket Bronze

The packaging: The packaging is identical to the Pocket Blush from Rhode with a cap on top and a twist on the bottom.

First impressions: I love how seamlessly easy this was to apply. It’s perfect for on-the-go touchups, and something I would definitely throw into my beach bag. I tried both the Sip and Sunbed shades. The lighter shade, Sip, was great for every day, because it was very subtle on my fair skin. The Sunbed, though, is exactly what I’ll be using this summer because it added a nice contrast that looked like a fresh tan.

How to apply: Use the Pocket Bronze directly on your face or apply with your finger or a brush to tap into your forehead, nose, cheeks, jawline, and anywhere else you want to contour. A Rhode pro tip: Grab more than one shade for extra dimension.

The results: I really loved how well this blended in with my skin, and the application is like drawing on with a Crayon. The Sunbed created such a nice tanned look that has me ready for the summer. The only downside is that it’s a bit too creamy for my skin type, and on really hot days, I might grab a powder instead for a much-needed mattifying effect.

The Peptide Lip Tint

The packaging: The limited-edition summer flavors come in a similar tube to Rhode’s other Peptide Lip Tints, and feature chic nude colors to match each of the flavors — Macadamia Butter (caramel brown), Colada (pearly peach tan), and Honey Mango (pearly rosy bronze).

First impressions: I am already completely obsessed with Rhode’s Peptide Lip Tints and keep one in literally each of my purses. These new flavors do not disappoint, and smell *amazing.* I literally could not stop sniffing the Macadamia Butter, which smells like a nutty and creamy blondie. The Colada scent smells like a poolside cocktail, and features a gorgeous glitter that really adds to the collection’s overall shimmer theme.

How to apply: Squeeze out some product from the top and apply a thin layer on your lips for a sheer nude color. You can also layer the lip gloss over Rhode’s Pocket Blush with your fave Peptide Lip Shape.

The results: The colors are very subtle, but they add such a gorgeous shine to your pout. What I loved the most was definitely the scents, and I really wish these flavors were available longer than just a limited time.

Is Rhode’s Summer 2026 Collection Worth It?

Rhode

Bieber really is the queen of glow. This collection is everything you need to create a sun-kissed look that makes you look like you just got back from an expensive island vacation. I love how much of a tan and shimmer it adds to my skin, but I don’t know if I’m the exact target audience as an oily skin girlie. That being said, I do think the Peptide Lip Tints are 100% worth every single penny.

About Me:

As Elite Daily’s experiences writer, it’s my job to test out celebrity beauty products. My go-to routine is simple as a laidback girlie, and on most days, I just put on a tinted SPF, blush, mascara, and shimmery lip gloss.