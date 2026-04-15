Hailey Bieber Reveals How Many Kids She Wants To Have With Justin

Hailey Bieber has big plans for her family. The makeup mogul has opened up about wanting more kids with husband Justin Bieber about a year and a half after giving birth to their son, Jack Blues. While Hailey is still going back and forth on the exact number, she admits she definitely wants at least one more kid... but probably much more than that.

“I always wanted to be married and have kids and a family from a super young age,” Hailey told Interview Magazine on April 14. She added also dropped a hint about how many more children she hopes to have. “I definitely want more than one, but I’m taking it one at a time,” Hailey said. “Some days I want two. Some days I want five.”

The model went on to share how becoming a mother has changed her life, including her morning routine. “I’ve enjoyed my mornings a lot more since becoming a mom,” Hailey said. “Kids are just so yummy in the morning when they first wake up. They’re just so smushy ... My son loves to make coffee with me. So we hang, have family time in the morning, and then I hop into a workout.”

Spending time with Jack, who will turn 2 in August, has made Hailey excited about having more children in the future. “Just seeing this little human evolve before your eyes. They grow so fast and they change so much and there’s always so much excitement,” she said. “You’re watching them experience life for the first time, so you kind of feel like you’re experiencing it that way with them.”

While Hailey is looking forward to growing her family with Justin, she also shared that motherhood has added a new layer to her anxiety, as she’s become more worried about global issues and how they’ll affect the next generation.

“The world he’s growing up in is very, very scary and it feels so bleak, thinking about the future, with how things are going,” Hailey said. “But I just have to close my eyes and have faith. As long as he’s growing up in an environment at home that’s really loving and beautiful, that’s all that I can hope for.”