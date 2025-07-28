You probably didn’t have a Revlon and Guy Fieri collab on your 2025 bingo card — that is, unless you’re a massive fan of random holidays. National Lipstick Day and National Chicken Wing Day happen to both fall on Tuesday, July 29, so to celebrate, the beauty brand and the restaurateur teamed up to create a limited-edition shade of Revlon’s Super Lustrous Glass Shine Balm.

The “Flavortown” color is inspired by Fieri’s famous buffalo sauce, and is available now through July 29 on Revlon.com. Fans who are able to purchase this exclusive $10 lippie will also receive Flavortown stickers to decorate their tube. For anyone wondering: No, this doesn’t smell like chicken wings. The Super Lustrous Glass Shine Balm is only inspired by the hot sauce’s coral color and doesn’t even have a lip plumping heat to it.

I was able to get my hands on Revlon’s Guy Fieri-inspired lip color before its launch. Here’s my honest review of the limited-time collab:

The Flavortown Shade Is Super Pigmented

If you’ve ever wanted to get that gorgeous, slightly red shade that appears on your lips after downing a basket of buffalo wings at the bar, this is the lip balm for you. No heat required! While this is a sheer lip balm, there is a ton of pigment in each stroke. Revlon’s Super Lustrous Glass Shine Balm is also buildable, so you can make your pout pop even more with added coverage.

Revlon

I really love how this is a subtle red color that works as a nice neutral for any day of the week. I was also given a bottle of Fieri’s O.G. Buffalo Wing Sauce, and the shade match is spot on. While I love the color and being able to design the tube with stickers, my favorite part is actually how moisturizing Revlon’s lip balm is.

If you’re someone who likes a tinted balm to keep your lips hydrated without sacrificing a glam moment, this is the product for you. My lips instantly felt amazing like applying my favorite Laneige overnight mask, and the glossy finish provided a gorgeous shine like well-coated chicken wings. Instead of buffalo sauce, this has a subtle sweet vanilla scent and is made with hyaluronic acid, aloe, and rose quartz — which are all pros for me.

I just wish Revlon and Fieri really went for it, either by having the lippie smell like chicken wings or feature some spice. If you’re going for a unique collab to celebrate lipsticks and chicken wings, I want something that truly combines both. After trying Panera’s mac ‘n’ cheese and bread bowl-scented lip balms, I know it’s possible to do right. The least they could have done was make this a lip-plumping balm with the same heat as eating a wing.

It may be a safe choice, but I still enjoyed this collab for two very different holidays. If you’re a fan of coral lip balms and chicken wings, I highly recommend it. Like hot sauce, you need Revlon’s Super Lustrous Glass Shine Balm in your bag. I can’t wait to try other shades once I’m done with this one.