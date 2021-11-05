Kristen Stewart Just Got 1 Step Closer To Having Guy Fieri Officiate Her Wedding

On Nov. 2, Kristen Stewart told Howard Stern she’d love to have Guy Fieri officiate her wedding with fiancée Dylan Meyer. The Food Network star accepted the actor’s proposal two days later, on the Nov. 4 episode of Today, and Stewart is officially thrilled. See Kristen Stewart’s reaction to Guy Fieri’s wedding officiant offer, since it’s super cute.

In a pre-recorded video message, Fieri said, “Hey, Kristen! Guy Fieri here, and I've heard through the Flavortown grapevine that you are looking for a sweet, spiky-haired officiant for your wedding. I'm all in." Stewart was surprised by Fieri’s response, and asked if his offer was actually real.

While the 31-year-old actress looked totally delighted by what Fieri had to say, anchor Hoda Kotb had to make sure with Stewart that she wasn’t joking about having him officiate in the first place. Kotb asked Stewart if she was serious about the whole thing. “Absolutely!” Stewart said, elated. “Do you know where he lives? What’s his address? Does he live in L.A.? We should talk about this.”

That’s when Fieri tweeted, "Oh that offer is legit!"

During her interview on The Howard Stern Show, Stewart previously shared, “We're either going to have, like, no one—we're just going to do it ourselves and just, like, not have somebody officiate to sort of, like, have another party involved in, like, our moment—but we did hear that Guy Fieri from the Food Network officiates a lot of gay weddings," she said. "And so the idea of that man—that sweet, sweet spiky-headed man—coming to our wedding and officiating, it just makes me laugh so much."

While Stewart and Meyer got engaged “months ago,” the public first heard the news only recently. Stewart said on Today, "The funny thing is even Dylan's dad sent us an email congratulating us. He was like, 'Girls! I'm so happy for you.' We were like, 'You were at the engagement party months ago.'"

Stewart seems more than happy for this next chapter of her life. "I feel so lucky," she said. "It's so nice to know something in the world. I know I'm so surely happy. I'm so stoked."