Selena Gomez has finally revealed the secret to her wedding makeup look. On March 16, the “Sunset Blvd” singer shared on Instagram that for months she’s been wearing Rare Beauty’s all-new True to Myself Natural Matte Longwear Foundation.

The self-priming and self-setting base layer has become Gomez’s go-to, whether she’s walking down the aisle or on a red carpet. And now, fans can finally get their hands on the Rare Beauty foundation starting April 2. “I’ve waited a long time to share it with you, and I’m SO excited I finally can,” Gomez shared in her post. The True to Myself Foundation is a 3-in-1 product meant to prime, cover, and set your beauty looks with a matte finish.

As someone with oily skin, I’ve been on the hunt for a foundation that can tone down my natural shine and last all day. When I saw Rare Beauty announce this new formula, I had to see if it’s really worth the hype. After receiving an early sample, I put Rare Beauty’s True to Myself Natural Matte Longwear Foundation to the test on a hot day in Los Angeles that included an early morning media event and a late-night red carpet.

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The True to Myself Natural Matte Longwear Foundation ​comes in 48 shades that fans will be able to purchase at Sephora and online at RareBeauty.com starting April 2, or Sephora app users can get early access April 1.

Fast Facts:

Price: $38

$38 Who this is best for: Anyone looking for a low-maintenance beauty routine.

Anyone looking for a low-maintenance beauty routine. What I like: It is so easy to apply, really does deliver on the matte finish, and lasts almost all day.

It is so easy to apply, really does deliver on the matte finish, and lasts almost all day. What I don’t like: The locking function is great in theory, but there’s still some leakage.

The locking function is great in theory, but there’s still some leakage. My rating: 4.8/5

Packaging:

The product was designed without a cap, because according to Gomez on TikTok, she hates them. Instead, the packaging has a lock for the pump to prevent it from getting everywhere when you’re on the go — at least, that’s what it’s meant to do. I found that even with the lock in place, my foundation leaked a little when the pump was pressed. I don’t see this as being completely leakproof for my makeup bag, and I wish there was still some kind of cap or cover it as well.

Other than that, I love the ease of the pump and that each foundation bottle is just 1 ounce, aka travel size.

First Impressions:

Along with my True to Myself Natural Matte Longwear Foundation, I was given both the new Soft Touch Makeup Blending Sponge​​ and Rare Beauty’s Liquid Touch Foundation Brush for application. I also tried applying without any tools and just using my hands. I found that all three techniques were great for different reasons.

The brush really helped to get the foundation all over in as little time as possible, and it appeared very full coverage. The sponge, on the other hand, was much more subtle and gave a blended, more natural look up close. If you’re able to get both tools, I highly suggest using the brush for application and the sponge for blending in. However, both work just as well on their own.

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For anyone who doesn’t want to dish on the brush ($30) or sponge ($15), you can easily apply the foundation with your hands. It may not be as easy to blend in with your fingers, but it works just fine. This may be the way I do it when I’m in a rush or feeling lazy.

As for the actual coverage, the foundation truly went on matte at the start of the day and looked great without any primer or setting spray. You don’t need a lot of product, either. Just one pump was enough to cover my face and neck while evening out my skin tone to cover up blemishes and red spots.

The Results:

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On my first day testing out the True to Myself Natural Matte Longwear Foundation, I had an early morning event at the Walt Disney Studios lot. We were outside for the D23 Expo announcement, where Disney revealed Anne Hathaway and the Jonas Brothers are being named Legends this year. Even in the unusual spring heat, my foundation stayed put and looked great as I snapped some pictures with Mickey Mouse.

It was a long day of work afterward, and I didn’t have time to retouch my makeup before heading to the Laguna Beach reunion premiere in Santa Monica that evening. I didn’t need a touch-up, though. My foundation still looked great after hours of running around in warm weather. The only thing that changed was that it wasn’t matte anymore. There was definitely a glow in my oily areas that I could easily fix with some powder.

Is Rare Beauty’s True To Myself Natural Matte Longwear Foundation Worth It?

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After my 14-hour wear day, I tried the True to Myself Natural Matte Longwear Foundation for the rest of the weekend and found it to have similar results each day. Overall, Rare Beauty’s new foundation delivers on being long-lasting and provides a gorgeous, blurlike coverage that an acne-prone girl like me really enjoys. It may not be totally matte for the full day, but the glow I got after a few hours looked intentional rather than just oily.

I’m usually pretty lazy with my makeup when I’m not going to a work event or red carpet, so I just apply a tinted moisturizer. One of my favorites is Rare Beauty’s Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer, but the True to Myself Natural Matte Longwear Foundation is just as easy to use. With how much I loved it, I have to say it’s totally worth it. My only suggestions for making it a perfect 5 out of 5 are something to cover the nozzle on the pump to prevent leaks and a little SPF like the tinted moisturizer with summer coming up.

About Me:

In my role as Elite Daily’s experiences writer, I get to test out the latest beauty products from everyone’s fave celebs. When I’m not sampling something new, a lot of my routine includes Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty brand. As a laid-back girl, my everyday look usually just requires a tinted moisturizer, blush, mascara, and the lip gloss or balm currently in my purse.