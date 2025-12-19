Self-care is so important, especially during this busy time of year. To help you smell great and keep your skin hydrated, Rare Beauty just launched an all-new fragrance for its Find Comfort body collection. The Feel Seen scent, which went on sale Dec. 7, is a calming mix of honeydew and ocean breeze, and it’s available in Rare Beauty’s popular Body & Fragrance Mist as well as a new Body Mousse to Oil product.

I’ve been a fan of Rare Beauty’s Find Comfort collection since I first tried the Awaken Confidence scent last December. I like to apply the hair mist whenever I need a fresh fragrance boost during the day, and the Bouncy Body Cream is super nourishing — especially during the winter when my skin is unusually dry. When I saw that Rare Beauty was releasing a new scent as well as a mousse to oil option, I had to try the Feel Seen collection for myself.

Ahead, you’ll find my honest review after trying Rare Beauty’s Feel Seen lineup, and whether I think it’s worth adding to your cart for the winter season.

Rare Beauty

BDG product reviews and recommendations are written and conducted by writers and editors with expertise in their fields. Testers often have specific experience with the situation or product at hand, and/or their review or recommendation is provided in consultation with experts. You can learn more about our standards here.

Fast Facts:

Price: $30 for the Find Comfort Hydrating Body Mousse to Oil; $28 for the Find Comfort Body & Hair Fragrance Mist

Who this is best for: Selena Gomez fans who are looking for a calming signature scent.

What I like: The scent is so refreshing that it makes me feel like I’m having an at-home spa day.

What I don’t like: The dewiness from the oil doesn’t last forever, and the spray can be less than misty.

My rating: 4.5/5

Find Comfort Hydrating Body Mousse To Oil In Feel Seen

The innovative mousse to oil is Selena Gomez’s “new obsession,” per her Instagram. It applies as a whipped cream from the can that turns into a glowy body oil the more you work it into your skin, and is meant to provide hydration for up to eight hours.

The packaging: This comes in a 4.7-ounce spray can, and is similar to any hair mousse or shaving cream.

First impressions: Fans on TikTok have said this product is totally unique and even turned them into a “glazed donut,” but it’s very similar to Bath & Body Works’ Shimmer Fizz Body Lotion, so I’ve seen something like it before. However, I was still impressed by its ability to go from a whipped mousse to a shiny body oil, and it really did hydrate my dry, winter skin immediately.

The mousse to oil also absorbs so quickly that my hands weren’t left feeling greasy like with other lotions and oil products. The only downside at first was that the foam smelled more like shaving cream than the Feel Seen fragrance.

How to apply: Rub the mousse onto any area of your body that needs a little extra TLC. It can be used on either fresh-from-the-shower damp or dry skin.

The results: I used this on my hands and arms — which needed the most love on an extra dry day — and it had me feeling hydrated for a bit. However, I don’t think the moisture lasts up to eight hours as mentioned in the product description, and the glazed donut-like glow absorbed into my skin about 15 minutes after applying.

Find Comfort Body & Hair Fragrance Mist In Feel Seen

This fragrance mist can be used all over your body and hair for a scent boost with notes of bergamot, honeydew, pineapple, rose petals, orange blossom, jasmine, lily of the valley, and moss. Rare Beauty’s mist is also meant to soften and hydrate your locks for up to 24 hours.

The packaging: The mist comes in a standard plastic spritz bottle with the Rare Beauty logo on the cap, with a bead inside that you can hear when you shake before applying. It’s generally easy to use, but I’ve found that the atomizer is a bit hit or miss. If you don’t press down hard enough, the mist stops misting and just spits out product in a single stream.

First impressions: Once I figured out how to get my mist to actually mist, I loved everything about this. The scent is super comforting and really does smell like you’re lounging by the water.

How to apply: Whenever you need a fresh pick-me-up, just spritz your hair or your favorite pulse points on your body. Don’t forget to shake before you use it.

The results: My hair smelled fresh even on a non-wash day.

Is Rare Beauty’s Feel Seen Collection Worth It?

If your 2026 resolution is to treat yourself more often, the Feel Seen collection is a great first step in achieving those goals. I felt like I was giving myself a little self-care each time I grabbed either the hair mist or mousse to oil throughout the day, and it left me smelling amazing. This is definitely worth it for fans who enjoy a fruity and seaside scent. If that’s not necessarily your speed, there are other fragrances in the Find Comfort collection, and I highly recommend any of those as well.

About Me:

As Elite Daily’s experiences writer, I really try to experience it all and test out the latest beauty products from everyone’s fave celebs. I’m a huge fan of Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty brand, and always have at least one Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in my makeup bag. This year, I’ve been on a journey to find my signature scent, which is typically a floral rose or musky vanilla, but I’m down to try any viral hair mist or perfume to match my mood.