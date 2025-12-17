There’s nothing hairy to see here. Selena Gomez responded to a comment about her “mustache” in a makeup-free video on Instagram. After some commenters questioned her skin care routine — specifically her shaving routine — Gomez addressed the misconception directly on Dec. 16.

"Someone made me laugh because they asked me, 'How do you shave your mustache?’” the Rare Beauty founder said in the Instagram story, while laughing. “It's my melasma. I take care of it and treat it, but yeah it's there.” Melasma is a skin condition that causes dark patches on the face due to excess melanin production — it’s often the result of sun exposure, but hormones, stress, and other factors can also contribute to it.

"I totally get it,” Gomez added, as she pointed out a few zits. “It's from the sun. Y’all have to obviously wear sunscreen and be careful.”

Throughout her time in the spotlight, the “Call Me When You Break Up” singer has been candid about her skin struggles. “I like to put sunscreen on, not only because it’s important to keeping your skin looking fresh, but I have Lupus, so being in the sun is kind of difficult for me,” she told Vogue in a Beauty Secrets video back in September 2020.

In the video, the Only Murders in the Building star also opened up about how she handles breakouts when they pop up. “I've for sure had acne and usually it's kind of all in the T-zone,” she told the outlet at the time. “I try not to pick at anything. Sometimes that's hard.”

“I notice when I get stressed or something I break out more or I get lazy with my routine so I feel like it's just become a part of it. And I just deal with whatever I got that day,” she continued in the clip. “When you are taking care of your skin you are taking care of your body and your mind and your soul just because I think it's all connected.”