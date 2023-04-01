Okay, so you’ve got your a.m. sunscreen covered. But the sunscreen you apply in the morning doesn’t keep you protected all day long. In fact, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, you should be reapplying your sunscreen every two hours if you spend any time outdoors. That can create a bit of an obstacle if you’re wearing a full face of makeup, but as long as you’ve got your technique down, it’s not as complicated as you might think. The best sunscreen to reapply over makeup is whichever one you already like to use, but the same basic sunscreen rules still apply: you’ll want to choose a formula with an SPF of at least 30 or higher. Still, there are some sunscreens that are better suited to layering over makeup than others, and you’ll find a selection of the best ones ahead.

What’s The Best Sunscreen To Reapply Over Makeup?

Whether you prefer a physical or chemical sunscreen, you’ll find both options on the list ahead. Either one will keep your skin protected from UV rays, but each comes with its own benefits (and drawbacks). Physical sunscreens, which contain zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide, are less likely to cause irritation because they sit on top of our skin (as opposed to being absorbed by our skin). Physical sunscreens are generally considered to be more environmentally friendly, but they also have a tendency to leave a white cast behind. Chemical sunscreens, on the other hand, are absorbed by our skin, which means they blend in better with makeup. However, some people with sensitive skin find chemical sunscreens to be irritating. Which one you choose comes down to a matter of personal preference.

How To Apply Sunscreen Over Makeup

For quick touch-ups on the go, sunscreen mists or setting sprays with SPF will be your best bet (sunscreen powders are handy, too, but they may not provide adequate sun protection if you’re outside). If you’re somewhere sunny and want to ensure that your skin stays truly protected without messing up your makeup, there’s a viral hack you’ll want to try — and the best part is, you can apply nearly any sunscreen on top of your makeup using this technique. It’s quite simple: Take your favorite facial sunscreen and press it into your skin (over your makeup) with a dry makeup sponge or Beautyblender. No matter what type of sunscreen you choose, you should ideally be applying the equivalent of a half teaspoon of sunscreen to your face and neck.

Shop The Best Sunscreens To Reapply Over Makeup

In a hurry? Here are the best sunscreens to reapply over makeup:

1. Best Physical Sunscreen Spray To Reapply Over Makeup

An SPF mist is undoubtedly the easiest way to reapply sunscreen over makeup, but if you strictly stick with physical sunscreens, your options are a bit more limited. Featuring broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection Sun Bum’s Mineral Sunscreen Spray was developed to be used on babies, so you know it’s sensitive skin-friendly. Fragrance-free and hypoallergenic, the mist includes soothing ingredients like aloe leaf juice and bisabolol, as well as bentonite clay, which can help remove excess oil from your skin. If you find that it leaves behind a white tint over your makeup, use a makeup sponge to gently dab the sunscreen into your skin.

SPF Level: 50 Sunscreen Type: Physical Key Ingredients: Aloe Leaf Juice, Banana Fruit Extract, Bisabolol, Glycerin, Vitamin E, Bentonite Clay Size: 3 oz.

2. Best Makeup Setting Spray With SPF

For the most seamless application, this Kate Somerville UncompliKated SPF 50 Setting Spray uses an ultra-fine mist to evenly disperse your SPF. Because it’s alcohol-based, it helps to lock your makeup in place, while silica provides a mattifying effect if you tend to get greasy during the day. You’ll want to hold this 8 to 10 inches away from your face as you spray, always using the product inside (if you’ve ever spritzed on sunscreen outdoors when there’s wind, your sunscreen probably never even made it onto your skin, FYI).

SPF Level: 50 Sunscreen Type: Chemical Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid Size: 3.4 oz.

3. Best Drugstore Setting Spray With SPF

For a similar option that’s less than $15, Milani’s Make It Last Sunscreen Setting Spray will give you broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection via a micro-fine mist. Designed to help refresh makeup and keep it in place for up to 16 hours, the setting spray has more of a dewy finish than the Kate Somerville spray. Vegan and cruelty-free, Milani’s makeup setting spray contains antioxidant-rich ingredients to shield your skin from pollution, too. If you’re worried that you’re not applying enough setting spray to get the full SPF benefits, try to re-spritz every 30 to 60 minutes instead of waiting the full two hours so that you’re continuously adding SPF coverage to your face.

SPF Level: 30 Sunscreen Type: Chemical Key Ingredients: Tropaeolum Majus Flower Extract Size: 2 oz.

4. Best Translucent Sunscreen Powder To Reapply Over Makeup

Not only are SPF-infused powders convenient for on-the-go use, but they’re also a great way to maintain a matte finish if you have oily skin. Brush On Block’s Translucent Mineral Powder allows you to reapply sunscreen over your makeup without adding even a hint of color to the makeup that you’ve already applied. Even though the powder is noncomedogenic and includes oil-absorbing ingredients like silica, making it ideal for oily and acne-prone skin, it’s also compatible with combination and drier skin types because it contains plenty of moisturizing ingredients like glycerin, jojoba seed oil, and safflower seed oil.

Available Shades: 2 SPF Level: 30 Sunscreen Type: Physical Key Ingredients: Bisabolol, Chamomile Flower Extract, Glycerin, Green Tea Leaf Extract, Jojoba Seed Oil, Safflower Seed Oil Size: 0.12 oz.

5. Best Translucent Pressed Powder With SPF

If you’re looking for a pressed powder compact that comes complete with a mirror and mini brush, Physicians Formula’s Mineral Wear Airbrushing Pressed Powder will be a staple in your makeup bag. Using physical sun blockers to give you SPF 30 protection, the powder is available in a translucent color, as well as two tinted shades for more of a bronze-y finish. No matter which powder you choose, you’re getting a formula that’s hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and packed with skin-nourishing ingredients like chamomile flower extract, green tea leaf extract, and safflower seed oil.

Available Shades: 3 SPF Level: 30 Sunscreen Type: Physical Key Ingredients: Chamomile Flower Extract, Green Tea Leaf Extract, Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract, Panax Ginseng Root Extract, Safflower Seed Oil, Vitamin E Size: 0.26 oz.

6. Writer’s Pick: Best Sunscreen Drops To Reapply Over Makeup

Long before the Beautyblender technique, COOLA Sun Silk Drops Organic Face Sunscreen was a favorite of mine for reapplying over makeup. The dropper applicator means you can dispense just a few drops at a time to gradually layer on your SPF, and the formula is one of the most lightweight I’ve ever come across. It also includes quite a few moisturizing ingredients if you’re into a dewy finish, including skin care favorites like hyaluronic acid and jojoba seed oil. The sunscreen is noncomedogenic if you’re prone to breaking out like me, and even includes a few plant-derived ingredients that offer protection against blue light damage and pollution.

SPF Level: 30 Sunscreen Type: Chemical Key Ingredients: Aloe Leaf Juice, Glycerin, Safflower Seed Oil, Olive Fruit Oil, Jojoba Seed Oil, Cocoa Seed Extract, Hyaluronic Extract, Plankton Extract, Vitamin E Size: 1 oz.

7. Editor’s Pick: The Best Glowy Sunscreen To Reapply Over Makeup

“If you’re all about glowy skin, Supergoop!’s Glowscreen is what you’ll want to apply both under and over your makeup,” says Elite Daily beauty editor Adeline Duff. “This sunscreen doubles as an illuminating primer for me, and I find that it’s a great way to give your skin a boost halfway throughout the day, as well. It doesn’t leave behind a white cast — just a gorgeous, radiant complexion (sans grease or sticky residue).”

SPF Level: 40 Sunscreen Type: Chemical Key Ingredients: Glycerin, Niacinamide, Arginine, Hyaluronic Acid, Cocoa Seed Extract, Sunflower Seed Oil, Vitamin B5, Vitamin E Size: 1.7 oz.

8. The Best Sunscreen To Reapply Over Makeup According To Social Media

On Instagram and TikTok, La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios Mineral Zinc Oxide Sunscreen SPF 50 has become a favorite for re-applying over makeup. It gives you maximum protection from UVA and UVB rays without disturbing your foundation (and concealer, and contour, and blush). Even though the sunscreen uses physical sunscreen ingredients, it was formulated to blend into skin without leaving any white cast behind. The lightweight formula wears especially well with makeup, thanks to ingredients like silica and dimethicone, which help to absorb excess oil and promote smoother skin. It’s also fragrance-free and noncomedogenic, so it’s safe for sensitive and acne-prone skin types.

SPF Level: 50 Sunscreen Type: Physical Key Ingredients: Vitamin E, La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water Size: 1.7 oz.