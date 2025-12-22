An essential for almost every bag is a lip balm, especially during the wintertime — you need something to keep your chapped pout moisturized. Thankfully, Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty is providing this essential with the all-new Find Comfort Lip Butter collection.

The rich balm can be used as a daytime pick-me-up or overnight mask, and contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid butter, shea butter, apple seed oil, and centella asiatica to provide a moisture barrier for hours. It currently comes in four shades:

Uplifting (deep cool berry)

Loved (tea rose)

Friendly (muted caramel)

Easygoing (clear)

The clear is unscented, while the three tints come with a light vanilla fragrance. The compact tubes are perfect for carrying on the go and, according to Rare Beauty, the balm shape was specifically designed to “hug every curve of your lips.​”

These new items make great stocking stuffers for that one friend who is always asking to borrow your lippies. But before you purchase, here is my honest review of Rare Beauty’s newest Find Comfort products after using the Loved and Friendly shades for a week.

Fast Facts:

Price: Each Lip Butter shade is $18 on RareBeauty.com, Sephora.com, and in Sephora stores.

Who this is best for: Anyone who suffers from chapped lips or enjoys a more casual beauty routine.

What I like: It really left my pout moisturized for hours.

What I don’t like: The tints are subtle and I’m on the fence about the scent.

My rating: 4.5/5

Packaging:

I don’t love or hate the Rare Beauty Lip Butter packaging. It’s pretty basic, looks like most oval-shaped tubes, and channels the same simplistic Rare Beauty aesthetic that other products have. I tend to prefer a more cylindrical tube like the OG ChapStick’s for easier application, but this gets the job done.

First Impressions:

The first thing I noticed was how similar the Loved and Friendly shades were to each other. There is a difference, but it’s subtle, so don’t expect eye-catching colors. Even once the shades were applied, they were understated. These tints are very much in the neutral range, but have way more pigment than Florence by Mills’ tinted lip oils. That subtlety works when all you need is a quick hydration boost on top of your fave lipstick or you’re going for a no-makeup kind of look.

The other thing I noticed right away was the vanilla scent. It truly is light. If I didn’t know it was supposed to be vanilla, I would have just assumed it was slightly sweet-scented and nothing more. I don’t even think you need a scent at all. I would either love everything to be unscented like the clear version, or for Gomez to go all out with the flavors like Hailey Bieber did for her Rhode birthday collection. Just imagine the berry Uplifting shade smelling like fresh raspberries or the Loved with a feminine rose scent — I’d buy them all.

When it comes to the actual balm part of the Lip Butter, I enjoyed everything about it. This kept my lips feeling hydrated and moisturized for hours on a particularly dry day in Los Angeles. I only kept reapplying because I loved how easily the balm glided over my lips and how that felt.

The Results:

The lighter Loved shade was almost an exact match to my natural lip color, so it’s the one I use as an overnight mask. Since I enjoy having more of a bold lip — like Gomez’s bestie Taylor Swift — I prefer to use the darker Friendly during the day. Now that I’ve tried these two, I can’t wait to get the pinky Uplifting shade to see how much color that one has on me.

Are Rare Beauty’s Lip Butters Worth It?

If you’re someone who is always throwing lip balm in your bag or just needs extra hydration during the winter, the Rare Beauty Lip Butters are so worth it. Of course, you can always find reliable ChapStick for way less at places like CVS, but you get a little more luxury with the Lip Butter shades and you (and your lips) deserve to treat yourself to some self-care every once in a while.

About Me:

In my role as Elite Daily’s experiences writer, I get to test out the latest beauty products from everyone’s fave celebs. As a fan of Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty brand, I’m always down to try the latest release. When it comes to lip products, I always carry a balm in my bag and apply something in the morning, afternoon, and right before bed. Lip hydration is important to me.