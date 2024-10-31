In Elite Daily’s One Nightstand, your favorite celebs and influencers spill allllllll the details about their holy grail beauty products — the select few they always have within arm’s reach on their nightstand. In this installment, musician and actor Chlöe Bailey shares her go-to beauty routine and essentials for the fall.

While most people were wearing dark liner and neon green for brat summer, Chlöe Bailey admits she was having more of an “island girl” season. The 26-year-old was busy working on her second studio album, Trouble in Paradise, which she released on Aug. 9.

Bailey says the 16-track compilation, featuring songs like “FYS” and “Boy Bye,” is “such a summer album” that she’s trying to hold onto those beachy vibes throughout the fall. As the face of YITTY’s Nearly Naked collection, her fave way to transition her summer style into the colder months is by adding a few autumnal accessories to her risqué wardrobe.

“I love to have my favorite pieces that are revealing, and then put on a big faux fur coat or super high-knee boots,” she says.

Yitty

Even with her new cozy Pet Me collection with Lizzo’s shapewear brand, Bailey channels her Trouble in Paradise island aesthetic by using her go-to makeup products. Below, Bailey dishes on her everyday vibe and the must-haves she wears when she’s not on set or performing on stage.

The Beauty Item Chlöe Wears To Elevate Her Natural Look

On most days, Bailey doesn’t wear anything, thanks to her falsies. “I love lash extensions, because I never have to walk around wearing makeup,” she says. “It just enhances what I already naturally have.”

When the Swarm actor does add a little spice to her eyes, she puts Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Plumping Mascara — but on her bottom lashes only.

The Product That Makes Her “Feel Beautiful”

Keeping it simple is the name of the game for those days Bailey does want to do more. Her no-makeup makeup look includes Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb. “I just love to put on some gloss, and I feel beautiful,” she says.

The multi-hyphenate compares putting lip gloss on to wearing shapewear: “You never have to do too much. It's just a little enhancement to your natural beauty.”

The Trendy Product Chlöe Keeps In Her Makeup Bag

Blush is the moment right now. Bright pink and coral cheeks have been trending all year long, with celebs like Sabrina Carpenter and Hailey Bieber leading the charge, and Bailey is no exception. “I've always been a blush girlie,” she says.

Instead of a powder, she loves cream blushes. “Being in the Caribbean and sweating, the powders really don't do much so I've been using a lot of creams,” Bailey says. She also prefers to have creamy concealers and contour in her full beauty routine.