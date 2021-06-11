Makeup Your Mind

Cream Blushes Are The 1 Thing Your Makeup Collection Is Missing

Come on, egirls, let’s have some fun.

By Margaret Blatz

Blush is a must. I didn’t always feel this way, but now, it’s true. Whether you like dousing yourself in the product or just want to brighten your face a bit, a bit of rouge goes a long way. And, throughout my experience over the years, there is nothing better than an affordable cream blush to achieve your makeup goals and give your face some glowy color. You don’t even need to spend over $20 to get the must-have product.

As a self-proclaimed egirl, I’ve gone through my fair share of blushes, and cream blush formulas are definitely the way to go. The texture makes the product really easy to blend and build, so you can easily work up to your ideal level of coverage. Rather than ending up with a kind of cracked, dry look powder blushes can leave, your skin is left looking plump and lively, and the color looks natural. Even better, some cream blushes include hydrating, good-for-your-skin ingredients, so really, you’re killing two birds with one stone. As there are many different finishes, styles, and colors, even within the cream blush realm, you can go as sheer or bold as you like to get to your preferred look. Choose a cream blush with some shimmer and you don’t even need a highlighter.

When it’s time to get that flushed look, consider adding an easy-to-apply, under-$20 cream blush to your collection. Scroll below to check out some of the best cream blushes out there.

01
Cloud Paint
Glossier

A little of Glossier’s lightweight Cloud Paint ($18, Glossier) formula goes a long way. It uses a special blurring pigment to give a soft effect that makes you look perpetually Instagram filtered in just a few taps. However, what really makes this product special is the dewy finish. Talk about glow.

$18
02
Pixi by Petra On-the-Glow Blush
Target

Infused with ginseng, aloe vera, and vitamins, Pixi by Petra’s On-the-Glow Blush ($18, Target) is a great skin-friendly option. The stick applicator makes it super easy to apply, and you can just blend with your fingers. Apply it to your lips, too, for a simple no-makeup-makeup look.

$18
03
The Creme Shop Tres Cheek Cushion Blush
CVS

Double win: The Creme Shop’s Cushion Blush ($15, CVS) comes with its own sponge applicator. It’s sweat-proof — ideal for summer — and lasts all day long. One reviewer said it was their favorite egirl blush, so this is a must-have for all your TikToks.

$15
04
Picnic Time Blush Stix
ColourPop

To give your cheeks a little extra luster, ColourPop’s vegan Picnic Time Blush Stix ($9, ColourPop) has a pearlized, smooth finish. It goes on sheer, which is perfect for anyone who wants just a liiiiittle extra color.

$9
05
Cream Blush (Multi Stick)
m2c NYC

On the other hand, if you want to go alllllllll out with your color, m2u NYC’s Cream Blush ($7, m2u NYC) is for you. Its highly pigmented shades are bold as ever, and the formula is paraben-free and long-lasting.

$7
06
Sephora Collection Flushed Blush
Sephora

“I love this product. Just a small amount is enough pigment,” one reviewer wrote about Sephora’s Flushed Blush ($10, Sephora). “I like how natural it looks. I take it with me everywhere. Sometimes when I’m not wearing makeup and I want a quick look, I put it on my eyelids, lip, and checks.”

$10
07
Cheek Kiss Cream Blush
Milani Cosmetics

Milani Cosmetics’ Cheek Cream Blush ($9, Milani Cosmetics) is a balm-to-gel formula that claims it’s never greasy. The four shades, design to work on every skin tone, offer a light wash of color, while vitamins A, C, and E work to brighten and hydrate your skin in the process.

$9
08
Florence by Mills Cheek Me Later Cream Blush
Ulta Beauty

If you’re reading this article, powdered blushes probably aren’t your thing; however, you can get that more matte look with Florence by Mill’s Cream Blush ($14, Ulta Beauty), which goes on with that soft, creamy texture that’s so easy to apply, but dries to a powder finish.

$14