Blush is a must. I didn’t always feel this way, but now, it’s true. Whether you like dousing yourself in the product or just want to brighten your face a bit, a bit of rouge goes a long way. And, throughout my experience over the years, there is nothing better than an affordable cream blush to achieve your makeup goals and give your face some glowy color. You don’t even need to spend over $20 to get the must-have product.

As a self-proclaimed egirl, I’ve gone through my fair share of blushes, and cream blush formulas are definitely the way to go. The texture makes the product really easy to blend and build, so you can easily work up to your ideal level of coverage. Rather than ending up with a kind of cracked, dry look powder blushes can leave, your skin is left looking plump and lively, and the color looks natural. Even better, some cream blushes include hydrating, good-for-your-skin ingredients, so really, you’re killing two birds with one stone. As there are many different finishes, styles, and colors, even within the cream blush realm, you can go as sheer or bold as you like to get to your preferred look. Choose a cream blush with some shimmer and you don’t even need a highlighter.

When it’s time to get that flushed look, consider adding an easy-to-apply, under-$20 cream blush to your collection. Scroll below to check out some of the best cream blushes out there.

