If you're on the hunt for a new mineral blush, you've come to the right place: ahead, you'll find six of the most gorgeous, mineral-based formulas out there, and they're all made with good-for-skin ingredients (in addition to actual minerals), like plant-derived oils and antioxidant-rich vitamins. The best mineral blush for you, though, will depend on a few practical things, like your skin tone, budget, and preferred blush type (i.e. pressed powder, loose powder, or cream). So, take your pick from under-$10 drugstore finds to luxurious, creamy blushes in rich, bold colors.

But first, a few tips: Since a lot of people who use mineral makeup do so out of having sensitive skin, there are some other things you can do to prevent irritation or breakouts when applying blush. Most importantly, use a clean makeup sponge or brush; wash your brushes frequently — you can find an in-depth guide on how to wash your makeup brushes here — or, if you're applying blush with your hands, make sure they're clean as well. Finally, toss your blush after one or two years (one year for creams and two years for powders), since old cosmetics can harbor bacteria.

To shop six of the best mineral blushes, keep scrolling. And if you're interested in more beauty products made with minerals, be sure to check out this article on the best mineral sunscreens.

1. The Overall Best Mineral Blush Mineral Fusion Makeup Blush $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Mineral Fusion is one of the most popular mineral makeup brands out there, and their blush is a great place to start: It's sold in six colors that would look beautiful on any skin tone, it's packed with nutrients and antioxidants, and it boasts a very reasonable, under-$20 price tag. The brand's makeup is free of gluten, parabens, talc, artificial colors, synthetic fragrance, and phthalates; instead, this blush is made with minerals like mica and zinc, as well as botanical extracts from plants like white tea, pomegranate, aloe, and elderberry. Choose from a range of both bold and neutral shades. Available shades: Airy, Creation, Harmony, Smashing, Flashy, Pale

2. Best Drugstore Mineral Blush Burt’s Bees Blush $9 | Amazon See On Amazon For an under-$10 pick, you can't go wrong with Burt's Bees. Their mineral-based blush contains lots of nourishing ingredients, like squalane, jojoba oil, tocopherol (aka vitamin E), and even honey, which all work together to give your skin a radiant, natural-looking flush. The only downside? It's currently only offered in three shades, so some people will find these options too limiting. Available shades: Toasted Cinnamon, Bare Peach, Shy Pink

3. Best Shade Selection jane iredale PurePressed Blush $30 | Amazon See On Amazon jane iredale's PurePressed blush comes in 14 stunning shades, so it'll be easy to find one that best complements your skin tone. The colors are further classified according to their undertone, which helps take all the fuss out of shopping for makeup online. Each blush is made with a blend of minerals, antioxidants, and botanicals, like mica, pine bark, and pomegranate, to comfort and protect skin. As a bonus, it comes in a gorgeous, sturdy metal compact with a convenient built-in mirror. Available shades: Warms: Sunset, Whisper, Cherry Blossom; Neutrals: Copper Wind, Flawless, Mocha, Mystique, Sheer Honey; Cools: Clearly Pink, Barely Rose, Awake, Cotton Candy, Dubonnet, Queen Bee

4. Best Loose Powder Blush Alima Pure Loose Mineral Blush $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Prefer a loose powder blush? Then go with this one from Alima Pure. Amazon reviewers have nothing but amazing things to report about it, raving about everything from the sensitive skin-friendly formula to the gorgeous, richly pigmented colors to the cleverly designed packaging. One person wrote, "The color pay off is great and wears long. And the packaging is awesome. No excess powder comes out, therefore, there’s no mess when opening it." Pick from 12 shades and two finishes: shimmery or stain matte. Available shades: Garnet, Antique Rose, Soft Plum, Melon, Pink, Honey Rose, Sahara, Carnation, Leigh, Freja, Rosa, Apple Blossom, Mimosa