While some components of your makeup routine might never change, blush is a foolproof way to switch things up. You can match it to your lipstick or use it as eyeshadow for a monochromatic look, or play with different colors, textures, and finishes, which is why it's nice to be able to shop more affordable picks that don't compromise on quality. That's where this list of the best drugstore cream blush options comes in.
Thanks to their malleable formula, cream blushes work best when applied over other creamy products like BB cream, foundation, and bronzer, so that you can achieve a smooth finish. But if you can't live without your go-to setting powder or powder bronzer, you can apply your cream blush first. Then, once you've given it a few minutes to set, dust your powder makeup on top.
While all cream blushes will obviously have a softer texture, look for a formula that contains hydrating ingredients to keep your skin dewy and fresh throughout the day. Coconut oil, jojoba seed oil, and shea butter are all moisturizing options that also help the blush to apply more smoothly.
Check out these five picks for the best drugstore cream blushes that can be used on your cheeks, eyelids, and even lips.
1. A Natural Cream Blush That Imparts A Subtle Flush
Burt’s Bees All Aglow Lip & Cheek Stick
$13
Amazon
While technically all cream blushes can double as a lip tint, the Burt's Bees All Aglow Lip & Cheek Stick was specifically designed for both. Imparting color and hydration, the stick has a coconut oil core surrounded by the tinted formula, which is also infused with moisturizing ingredients like jojoba seed oil and sunflower oil. The Burt's Bees stick is dermatologist-tested, and its 100 percent natural formula is free from potential irritants like parabens and phthalates.
"Gives a very nice color on the cheeks, and it is super moisturizing on the lips," writes one Amazon reviewer. Another adds that the color "is very sheer and very natural looking."
Available shades: Peony Pool, Blush Bay, Dahlia Dew, Lilac Lagoon, Peach Pond, Suez Sands
2. A Stick Blush With Shimmer
Maybelline Master Glaze Glisten Blush Stick
$6
Amazon
If you prefer your cheek color with a bit of shimmer, Maybelline's Master Glaze Glisten Blush Stick is formulated with liquid shimmer pearls to create a glow-y effect. Shea butter is also included in the formula to help the stick glide across skin and leave cheeks feeling hydrated.
Despite its popularity, Maybelline discontinued the Master Glaze Glisten Blush Stick, but you can still find it on Amazon, which many reviewers are psyched about. "It is a lot better than powders [because it] goes on easy, looks natural, and is great for drier skin," writes one dedicated user. Another adds, "Great color, glides on without pulling or streaking, and gives a gorgeous glow."
Available shades: Coral Sheen, Just-Pinched Pink, Make A Mauve, Pink Fever, Plums Up, Warm Nude
3. Best Cream Blush Palette
e.l.f Cream Blush Palette
$19
Amazon
e.l.f paired four peachy and pink cream blushes for multiple color options in one portable palette. Perfect for switching up your look or matching your blush to your lipstick, the e.l.f Cream Blush Palette also makes it easy to customize your own color by blending a few shades onto your cheeks. While e.l.f notes that the creamy pigment is buildable, one Amazon user writes, "The colors are great and just the right intensity" without having to layer them on.
4. Best Cream-To-Powder Blush
L’Oréal Paris Visible Lift Color Lift Blush
$11
Amazon
One of my personal go-to blushes, the L’Oréal Paris Visible Lift Color Lift Blush has a bouncy, creamy texture when you apply it with your fingertips, but sets with a powder-like finish (as in it never feels sticky or tacky on your cheeks). While a quick dab of the blush over cheekbones imparts a touch of glowing color, thanks to the fine shimmer in the formula, you can also easily build more intense color. "This blush goes on smoothly [and] doesn't feel heavy or dry," writes one reviewer who notes that it also looks great on lips.
Available shades: Rose Gold Lift, Berry Lift, Coral Lift, Peach Gold Lift, Pink Lift, Nude Lift
5. An Airy, Whipped Cream Blush For A Natural Looking Flush
L’Oréal Paris Magic Smooth Souffle Blush
$20
Amazon
Before the Visible Lift blush, L’Oréal created this Magic Smooth Souffle Blush, which has a more whipped, mousse-like texture. The shimmer-free formula gets positive reviews for adding a creamy hint of color to cheeks without feeling greasy or oily. "It glides on smoothly, looks even, stays put, and has great color to it," summarizes one reviewer, adding, "It makes me look like I'm not wearing blush, just blushing a bit."
Available shades: Cherubic/Rose, Celestial/Pink, Angelic/Coral
Elite Daily may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Elite Daily's editorial and sales departments.