While some components of your makeup routine might never change, blush is a foolproof way to switch things up. You can match it to your lipstick or use it as eyeshadow for a monochromatic look, or play with different colors, textures, and finishes, which is why it's nice to be able to shop more affordable picks that don't compromise on quality. That's where this list of the best drugstore cream blush options comes in.

Thanks to their malleable formula, cream blushes work best when applied over other creamy products like BB cream, foundation, and bronzer, so that you can achieve a smooth finish. But if you can't live without your go-to setting powder or powder bronzer, you can apply your cream blush first. Then, once you've given it a few minutes to set, dust your powder makeup on top.

While all cream blushes will obviously have a softer texture, look for a formula that contains hydrating ingredients to keep your skin dewy and fresh throughout the day. Coconut oil, jojoba seed oil, and shea butter are all moisturizing options that also help the blush to apply more smoothly.

Check out these five picks for the best drugstore cream blushes that can be used on your cheeks, eyelids, and even lips.

3. Best Cream Blush Palette e.l.f Cream Blush Palette $19 Amazon See On Amazon e.l.f paired four peachy and pink cream blushes for multiple color options in one portable palette. Perfect for switching up your look or matching your blush to your lipstick, the e.l.f Cream Blush Palette also makes it easy to customize your own color by blending a few shades onto your cheeks. While e.l.f notes that the creamy pigment is buildable, one Amazon user writes, "The colors are great and just the right intensity" without having to layer them on.