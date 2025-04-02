I try to avoid scrolling most nights, but can you really blame a girl who finds relaxation in her rot sessions? It’s not like I’m just wasting away — I learn a lot, thanks to TikTok astrologers. I know the basics of my birth chart like the back of my hand, but I wasn’t aware (until recently) that I should be curating my beauty looks according to my Venus and rising signs to enhance my confidence and feel more attractive.

At first, my algorithm fed me videos about dressing according to these chart aspects. The more I researched, I realized this also translates to makeup, hair, and skin care. A few celebs have tapped into their astrological beauty energy and subsequently glowed up, whether they know it or not. Take Sabrina Carpenter: Once she began rocking her signature rosy blush and feminine babydoll bangs that align with her Cancer Venus, she rose to superstardom and shows no signs of slowing down. The same can be said for Rihanna. With an Aries Venus, the multi-hyphenate is no stranger to daring choices. (Who could forget her crimson pixie cut?)

I’ve seen firsthand how certain hairstyles and makeup looks can transform a person, so I knew I needed to capture the energy of my Venus and rising signs for myself. To kick off my experiment, I asked astrologer Ally Lewber to share her expert POV.

These Two Chart Aspects Hold The Keys To Self-Expression

I knew I was an Aries Venus and Leo rising, but I didn’t know how those two aspects worked together in my chart. “Venus is the planet that wants nice things,” Lewber tells me — think bubble baths, a luxe skin care routine, and a splurgy shopping trip. “Our Venus sign tells us a lot about the ways we can love ourselves through style, makeup, and beauty.”

Then there’s the rising sign, which dictates a lot about your outward appearance. “The rising sign rules our physical identity,” Lewber says. “It’s where we feel happy and confident, and where we feel our best.”

My Leo Rising Proves I Have A Natural Boldness To My Look

My blazing copper mane was the first thing Lewber commented on when we hopped on Zoom. “Your hair with all your Aries placements and Leo rising? It’s no surprise to me that you’re a redhead. Leo risings tend to have really amazing hair — it's a statement piece.” Little did I know, I had coincidentally begun tapping into my Leo rising energy almost a decade ago when I started coloring my hair.

“Leo is your autopilot,” Lewber says. “It's the energy that's natural to you. As a Leo rising, you carry a sparkly natural light with you every single day.” Simply put, people with Leo risings are destined to stand out — we don’t have to think too much about it.

Mary Honkus

While I had coincidentally already nailed my ideal hair color, my conversation with Lewber inspired me to let my natural texture shine. One day, after a sweaty gym sesh, I let my hair air-dry instead of blow-drying it like I normally do. I kept it from looking greasy with a hefty dose of Nexxus Volume Refresh Dry Shampoo along with a spritz of R+Co Halfpipe Dry Wax Finishing Spray to enhance my wavy texture.

Going into a work setting with sweat-dried hair felt weird, but funnily enough, I got more compliments when I started doing this regularly. Astrology is correct: I felt more like a boss when I put less effort into my hair and just let it do its thing.

My Aries Venus Is Begging Me To Try New Trends

Now that the stars have confirmed I’m supposed to be a redhead, I was curious about my Aries Venus. Lewber says the sign has an inherent hunger to try new things. “Whether you admit it or not, you will attempt whatever the latest trend is. You get to be very playful, bold, and fun.”

Part of my job as a beauty writer is testing out the newest products and trends, but I’m more reserved when it comes to my everyday routine. For the sake of this experiment, though, I was ready to commit — so I added one trending element into my makeup look every day for a week.

Mary Honkus

First was bubblegum pink blush. In preparation for a day filled with brand meetings, I layered Huda Beauty Blush Filter Soft Glow Liquid Blush in Bubblegum and Kosas Blush is Life in Butterflies. The combination brightened my complexion, and while I feared I went overboard with the pigment, I got tons of affirmation throughout the day. Attempt No. 1: Success.

Mary Honkus

The next day, I tried a fully rimmed liner look, á la Billie Eilish. This used to be my go-to makeup in middle school, but I’ve since shied away due to my downturned, hooded eyes. I tightlined my eyes with a navy eyeliner — my trusty, years-old Maybelline Tattoo Studio Gel Pencil in Striking Navy. Despite my initial nerves, I adored the result and felt like it gave my blue-green irises a piercing quality. I worked from a hotel lobby, and although nobody commented on my makeup, I felt like people held eye contact with me for longer.

Mary Honkus

For the last trend, I broke out the bright red lipstick. I almost always reserve a red lip for special occasions, but why not swipe on my favorite Sisley Paris Phyto-Rouge Velvet Lipstick in Rouge Flame on any old day? Rocking a red lip is a surefire way to feel powerful and grab others’ attention, and now I’m fully convinced I need to wear red lipstick more often. I was showered with compliments, and countless people told me that red is 100% my color.

Turns Out, My Best Beauty Look Might Be The Simplest One Of All

Because Aries and Leo are two bold, trendsetting signs, I expected that my ideal beauty look would be extra glam. According to Lewber, it’s actually the opposite. “Aries and Leos naturally shine,” she says, and sometimes less is more. “You have inner radiance, so you don’t even really need to wear makeup. Just do whatever makes you feel like you shine the best.”

I may love playing around with beauty, but I find myself regularly choosing to go makeup-free. My confidence improves when I let my skin shine through, which is why I don’t wear foundation and keep things simple most days. I’ve even managed to nab some numbers from cuties at my local coffee shop when I’m completely bare-faced — best believe that boosted my ego.

All in all, my Venus and rising pairing makes me a fiery beauty chameleon. I’d say I’m confident 99% of the time (it’s the Leo in me), but flirting with fresh trends and bold colors makes me feel like I can take on the world. Scratch that — the whole galaxy.