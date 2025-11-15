When Taylor Swift announced her Eras Tour docuseries on Oct. 13, The Life of a Showgirl singer also revealed what goes into her shower routine. During the teaser trailer on Instagram, eagle-eyed Swifties noticed products the singer had lined up on her bathtub after one of her Eras Tour shows, which included Christophe Robin shampoo and conditioner.

Swift revealed in one clip that it took her time after every three-hour show to settle down each night. “I'll not be able to get to sleep, ‘cause I can't, like, come down,” she said, “so I just watch tons of TV, I eat room service in bed, I sign a box of 2,000 CDs, and then I’m tired.” Another step in her nightly routine included taking off her stage makeup and jumping in the bath with:

As someone envious of Swift’s long locks since her curly debut in 2006, I’ve always wondered what she uses to maintain her hair so it never goes out of style. I’m not the only fan who was curious. After The End of an Era trailer dropped, Swifties were quick to sell out the Christophe Robin products online. Luckily, they’re back in stock, and I tried the shampoo and conditioner, along with the entire rose extracts line, for one week to see if I could get tresses as gorgeous as Miss Americana.

Fast Facts:

$181 for every product in the collection ($41 for the Delicate Volumising Shampoo with Rose Extracts; $59 for the Cleansing Volumising Paste with Rose Extracts; $42 for the Delicate Volumising Conditioner with Rose Extracts; and $39 for the Instant Volumising Leave-in Mist with Rose Water). Who this is best for: A Swiftie who wants rose-scented, voluminous locks.

Delicate Volumising Shampoo

This is a daily, gel-textured shampoo with rosehip oil and baobab extract that’s meant to add volume to your hair by lifting your roots and strengthening the locks you’ve already got.

The packaging: The bottle is basic, with nothing too exciting going on other than some baby pink accents to match the rose scent. It doesn’t really feel luxurious and worthy of a showgirl, but it gets the job done.

First impressions: I noticed the rose scent right away, which was feminine and sophisticated. I’m a floral girly, so having this fragrance fill my shower was delightful. The actual formula, though, didn’t lather as well as I would have loved. Despite all of that, this shampoo did a great job cleansing my scalp and leaving it with an amazing scent that stuck around all day.

How to apply: This should be the first step in your hair routine. Apply onto your wet locks and massage into your head before rinsing thoroughly.

The results: My hair felt clean and smelled like expensive perfume — a win-win.

Cleansing Volumising Paste

This wasn’t a part of Swift’s lineup, but Christophe Robin also has a paste in its rose collection that goes from a root-lifting clay to a foam shampoo. With rassoul clay and exfoliating sugar crystals, this is like a soft scrub for your scalp that also contains conditioning rose and baobab extract.

The packaging: This comes in a jar, and it requires two hands to twist open the bottle, apply, and put back on the lid — which is not always easy when you’re in the shower.

First impressions: This looks like a body scrub, but turns into a thick shampoo lather the minute you start massaging it in. What the regular shampoo lacked in lather, this 100% made up for. A little really goes a long way and I was so impressed. The scent, however, was a little more chemical-like. The fragrance reminded me of a box dye blended with rose.

How to apply: Apply a tablespoon-sized amount of the paste onto your wet hair and massage it into your roots. The more you scrub, the more the foam builds, so make sure you work it into every section of your head. You can leave the foam on for about two minutes to let it do its magic before rinsing.

If you have the full collection, alternate between this and the regular shampoo once or twice a week for a deeper cleanse, or use the paste instead of the regular shampoo if that’s more your style. During an everything shower, I double cleansed with the shampoo followed by the paste, which I found to be super helpful for my oily-prone scalp.

The results: Since this has sugar crystals, it felt like a scrub that made my entire scalp feel as clean as it does when I get it professionally washed at the salon. As much as I loved the salon-fresh feel and incredible lather, this paste left my hair feeling dry — even in the shower. It was a bit of a double-edged sword, though, because I did notice a huge improvement in my hair’s thickness. Basically, you lose out on softness for volume.

Delicate Volumising Conditioner

The next step in Swift’s routine is this conditioner with rosehip oil, rose blend extract, and baobab extract, which helps to detangle your hair.

The packaging: Matching the rest of the collection, this lotion-like bottle has pink accents and is easy to squeeze out just the amount you need.

First impressions: There was nothing that really stood out to me about this conditioner other than its rose scent and ability to add moisture back into my hair after the drying paste.

How to apply: After you shampoo, apply this conditioner to the ends of your hair. Leave it in for a few minutes to really let it work, and then rinse thoroughly.

The results: This wasn’t the most moisturizing conditioner I’ve ever used, but it helped to revive my hair after the paste made it feel like a desert. It also helped keep the rose scent in my locks all day long.

Instant Volumising Leave-In Mist

To take your routine to the next level, you can also apply this leave-in mist after you get out of the shower. It has the same rose and baobab extract, along with oligoelements from seawater to give you a lifted root look.

The packaging: Every item in this collection comes in a different basic bottle, and this is the spray version. It’s exactly what you’d expect with pink moments to match.

First impressions: This is not a necessary step to follow in Swift’s footsteps, but I really loved locking in the floral scent once more, so my hair smelled like a rose garden for hours.

How to apply: Shake your bottle before spraying onto your roots and ends after getting out of the shower. This can be applied to both damp and dry hair, so you can even use it on non-wash days to give yourself volume and a floral scent. To add even more texture, you can use this right before blowdrying your hair as well.

The results: This reminded me of Blake Lively’s Blake Brown mists, because its main job for me was adding more fragrance to my hair. If there were a travel-size version, I would carry it around with me for refreshes.

Are Taylor Swift’s Fave Hair Products Really Worth It?

Emma McIntyre/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After using these products for a week, I can see why Swift is such a fan. Christophe Robin’s collection did its job at making my hair feel thick and larger than life. I have straight hair that often falls flat unless I blow-dry it. However, I was able to air-dry my locks with these products, and at the end of the day, I looked like I just walked out of a Drybar. I felt like Topanga (Danielle Fishel) from Boy Meets World with how full my hair was.

I also can’t get over how amazing the rose scent is, and how long-lasting it was. I really didn’t need to reapply the mist at all to boost the floral fragrance. It stayed there for hours. For the volume and perfume alone, I would highly recommend this to most Swifties. If you have dry hair, though, I would skip the paste and opt for a more moisturizing conditioner instead.

Rachel Chapman

About Me:

As Elite Daily’s Experiences Writer, it’s my job to try new things — from viral TikTok trends to your fave celeb’s latest launch. When I’m not experimenting for my fellow fan girlies, my day-to-day routine is pretty laidback and simple. I only add extra steps when I’m attending a red carpet event or want to treat myself to a self-care day.