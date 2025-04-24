Lisa Vanderpump is taking her hotelier skills to Italy for Season 2 of Vanderpump Villa. Last season, the Hulu reality TV series followed the staff at Vanderpump’s luxury villa as they worked (and fought) in the South of France at the Château Saint-Joseph.

This time around, though, the Bravolebrity is bringing her crew to Castello Rosato, a 12th-century castle in Italy, to welcome guests like the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and athletes celebrating after the Paris Olympics, like Miles Partain from the volleyball team, along with runners Mulern Jean and Lanni Marchant. Stassi Schroeder, a former SUR employee and Vanderpump Rules cast member, will also be joining Vanderpump to help keep things running amidst all the drama.

You Can Stay At The Castle Where They Filmed Season 2

The trailers for Season 2 of both Vanderpump Villa and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives tease some “naughty” moments during the reality TV crossover. However, if you’re more interested the gorgeous setting and luxe accommodations at Castello Rosato, you’re in luck. The castle where they filmed Vanderpump Villa in Italy is actually a hotel IRL.

Castello Rosato may be the name Vanderpump gave her villa on the show, but the filming location is the four-star La Badia di Orvieto in Orvieto, Italy.

The Italian Vanderpump Villa Is $$$

Disney/Andrea Miconi

If you’re getting Tanya McQuoid vibes because of the villa’s opulence and breathtaking Italian backdrop, you’re in luck — this hotel is nearly $17,000 cheaper than her royal suite at The White Lotus (but it’s still by no means cheap). A stay in May at La Badia di Orvieto is around $3,270 a night, according to Expedia.

That price is for the Comfort Double Room, which sleeps up to two people. Overall, the castle has 21 rooms and five suites available, so you might be able to find something more budget-friendly later in the year. However, the castle seems to be pretty booked up through December.

That might be because the castle is also available for weddings. A destination wedding site, Kiss & Tell, reports that La Badia di Orvieto is available for events up to 100 guests, with rooms sleeping 54 people at about $170 per person. If you can book a stay at Vanderpump Villa’s Castello Rosato, the castle has amenities like in-room spa services, an outdoor pool, and a tennis court.

Hopefully, your time there will be filled with fewer messy hookups and staff who regularly need a lecture from Vanderpump, which is what you’ll see on Season 2 of Vanderpump Villa, now available to stream on Hulu.