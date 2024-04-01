If Below Deck was set in an Emily In Paris French castle with a Vanderpump Rules-like cast, that would be Hulu’s new series Vanderpump Villa. The reality show starring Lisa Vanderpump showcases the Bravolebrity as she runs a château in Mazerolles-du-Razès, and you can actually rent the six-bedroom estate on Vrbo.

Vanderpump may have named her luxury stay in France the Château Rosabelle, but IRL the series was filmed at Château Saint-Joseph. The French castle, owned by Delphine and Frédéric Roubieu, often hosts happy couples for weddings and businesses for corporate retreats. However, the Vanderpump Villa home is also listed on Vrbo for short vacays — and the rooms are surprisingly budget-friendly.

Vrbo actually lists multiple different stays that are available at Château Saint-Joseph, depending on your needs. If it’s just you and your three besties, there’s a one-bedroom apartment that averages around $171 a night. For a chance to live like one of the guests on Vanderpump Villa, this might be a worthy choice. There is also the full six-bedroom stay that sleeps up to 15 people, and while it’s around $1,231 a night, that nets out to just $82 per person.

These Vanderpump Rentals Are Where The Cast Stayed

These Vrbo stays are reasonable for travelers on a budget, and give you access to the château’s amenities and Insta-worthy views. You might also recognize a few places from the show, like bedrooms where the cast slept and the kitchen where Caroline burned a croissant in Episode 3.

Each of the rentals will also give you access to the outdoor pool and gardens, which includes a giant chess set. Depending on which shows or movies you’ve seen recently, the property may remind you of Bridgerton or Saltburn. Take advantage of the location by planning a photoshoot while walking around the estate.

Anyone who splurges on the larger cottages will also have access to the fitness center, and the six-bedroom stay includes concierge and town car services. While there, go for a day trip to Toulouse, which is one of the closest cities in France to Mazerolles-du-Razès. There you’ll find museums, parks, and cafes to grab a chocolate croissant, champagne cocktail, or even a Pump-tini.

Choose Between Five Vanderpump Villa Cottages For Your Trip

Vrbo

Of course, if you’re choosing to stay at the Vanderpump Villa, you’ll want to spend most of your time at the château. For a relaxing experience, pick the cottage that really suits your needs. The one-bedroom gîte is the smallest of the rentals, and it’s perfect for couples hoping for a romantic getaway. For the two-night minimum, you’ll spend about $400 with taxes and fees.

The next up in size is the three-bedroom family gîte, which sleeps eight people and is about the same price. This cottage is ideal for families, including furry members. Just like Vanderpump brings one of her dogs to Château Rosabelle, you can also bring along your pup because the Vrbo rental is pet-friendly.

The two largest stays are also pet-friendly — the four-bedroom large gîte for $965 a night and the six-bedroom grand gîte. Right in the middle is another three-bedroom gîte, which has its own private kitchen, for about $482 a night.