Chloe and Halle Bailey have done a lot of things together, from playing the part of twins on Grown-ish to creating their 2020 album, Ungodly Hour. Most recently, the sisters teamed up to celebrate the most essential part of their wellness routine (well, besides each other): water.

Despite being well known as a duo, Chloe and Halle have primarily been focused on independent projects. Coming off of the success of The Little Mermaid and The Color Purple, Halle has been filming in Virginia for a new film, Atlantis. Chloe, on the other hand, had her first-ever solo Coachella performance in April, with her sister proudly supporting her from the crowd. She’s also prepping to drop her next album, Trouble in Paradise, which Halle lets slip is “coming out very soon.”

As their hectic lives only get busier (Halle did just welcome her son, Halo, in 2023, after all), the sisters’ self-care rituals have had to shift in kind. Some things stay the same, though. “Once you find what wellness routine works for you, keep to that route,” Halle tells Elite Daily while promoting their partnership with Core Hydration. “I always start and end my day with water, whether I’m on set, in the studio, or traveling.”

Chloe has a similar mindset — particularly considering her latest live performance. “Lots of hydration is key, especially in a dusty environment like Coachella,” she says. “It’s sandy, so you have to lubricate your vocal cords to keep them from going dry.”

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

The siblings rely on other self-care habits for being their best selves: hot yoga and frequent check-in phone calls. The yoga was “bonding time” for the two of them. “There was a time when sis and I would constantly do hot yoga together,” Halle says. “It was really, really healing and therapeutic.”

Joint yoga sessions — like the one we all do together at AIRE Ancient Baths to celebrate the Bailey sisters’ Core Hydration partnership — are one thing. But in the absence of them, the sisters keep tabs on each other. “We are constantly checking on each other — even more now because we haven’t really been in the same place recently,” Halle says.

As the younger of the two, Halle often seeks support from her “pep talk person,” aka her older sister. “I always call Chloe and I’m like, ‘Please help me,’” Halle explains. “I always need her to say, ‘You are OK, Halle, you got this.’ I lean on her for a lot of emotional support and vice versa.”

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

They’re not always having constant heart-to-hearts. “Sometimes it’ll be a long convo where we’re both crying on the phone,” Chloe clarifies. “Other times it’s just like quick, ‘Hey girl, what you doing? Bye.’”

But Chloe isn’t the only family member Halle looks to for comfort — though her other source isn’t able to offer any pep talks just yet. “As a new mom, my baby is a big source of my joy and love,” she says. “Whenever I’m feeling down and I go to him, he smiles and tries to eat my face. It makes me so happy. It’s so important to surround yourself with people that love you.”