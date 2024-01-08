Disney’s latest princess has a new prince. On Jan. 6, Halle Bailey and longtime boyfriend DDG announced the birth of their first child on Instagram. This sweet announcement came after months of pregnancy rumors, which the couple had repeatedly denied until now. While this confirmation has warmed fans’ hearts, the baby’s unique name has also spun a new question for the duo: Is Halo a member of the BeyHive?

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son…” Bailey began the post, which features the couple holding their son’s hand. The infant also wore a gold bracelet with his name etched on it around his wrist. “Welcome to the world my halo…the world is desperate to know you.”

DDG, whose full name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., also welcomed their new bundle of joy on Instagram. “My biggest blessing by far. Son son.. never been so in love,” he wrote with a teary-eyed and heart emoji. The rapper recently gushed about becoming a dad on his YouTube channel, and revealed he and Halle want to keep their son out of the spotlight.

“[Halle and I] don’t plan on showing his face. It’s just too priceless,” he said in the Jan. 8 video. “Blend me and [Halle’s] looks together, but think of him as being the best features of us possible — that’s what he looks like. He’s a beautiful baby.”

Shortly after the announcement, fans began to theorize the inspiration behind Halo’s name. Given Bailey’s well-known connection to her famous mentor, several users on X (formerly known as Twitter) speculated the newborn was named after Beyoncé’s 2008 ballad, “Halo.”

One person even joked the couple went through a months-long pregnancy with that name probably already chosen, yet Beyoncé still hasn’t released those Renaissance visuals. The “Halo” theory isn’t farfetched, considering Bailey and her sister Chlöe (ahem, Chloe x Halle) are signed to Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment label. The R&B duo’s cover of Beyoncé’s “Pretty Hurts” went viral in 2013, and in 2015, the B’Day star became their mentor.

That’s not the only theory, though. Another fan noticed a connection between the newborn’s name and Bailey’s latest single, “Angel.” The ethereal track — which explores self-love and Black womanhood — was released in August 2023, notably around the same time she and DDG first sparked pregnancy rumors.

Then, there’s also Bailey’s religious upbringing. In a 2016 interview with The Cut, the Little Mermaid singer revealed she and her sister were “Gospel-raised.” She also expanded on their admiration of the genre in a 2022 sit-down with Ronald and Ernie of The Isley Brothers.

“We have family in a place called Moncks Corner, South Carolina. When we’d visit in the summer, our grandparents would make us sing at their church. Those hymns are just so healing,” Bailey said at the time.

Bailey and DDG haven’t confirmed the theories behind their son’s name; however, being an angelic member of the BeyHive sounds legendary.