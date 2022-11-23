The Black Friday shopping frenzy starts earlier and earlier every year. Setting aside the existential terrors of late-stage capitalism, the rise of pre-Black Friday sales is a nice way to sidestep the chaos of shopping directly after Thanksgiving. One brand that understands how overwhelming scrambling for deals on Black Friday can be is Zara. While Zara does have a Black Friday sale every year, the brand beloved by fashion girlies on a budget also has some pre-Black Friday sales you can shop right now. From puffer jackets to vegan leather leggings, the clothes in Zara’s pre-Black Friday 2022 sales include both on-trend statement pieces and wardrobe staples.

Zara is one of the many brands that keeps its Black Friday sale discounts on the DL before the big day. Even so, it’s pretty easy to gauge what Zara’s Black Friday 2022 sale will look like based on previous years. In 2020, Zara’s Black Friday discount jumped from 30% to 40% off. Last year, the brand stuck to a 40% discount, so chances are that’s what you can expect from Zara’s 2022 Black Friday sale. However, if you’re so inclined to get a head start on your holiday shopping, you can enjoy even bigger price cuts, up to 45% off, during Zara’s pre-Black Friday deals. Here’s everything you need to know about how to shop this stellar situation.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What Do Zara’s Pre-Black Friday 2022 Sales Include?

There’s a wide range of items included in Zara’s pre-Black Friday sale offerings this year. The standout pieces from the curated selection include everything from flowy dresses to structured trousers and a nice array of outerwear. Since coats are usually pricey, you should definitely take advantage of those included in Zara’s pre-Black Friday 2022 sales, which are all between 35% and 40% off.

When Does Zara’s Black Friday 2022 Sale Start?

In recent years, Zara’s Black Friday sale has started on Thanksgiving. According to Stylecaster, you’re going to want to be ready to start loading up your online shopping cart at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 24. Shoppers who use the Zara app are rumored to get at least an hour to shop the sale before it’s available to everyone, so you may want to download the app if you’ve got your heart set on a Zara-centric wardrobe for 2023.