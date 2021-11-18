You Can Get 40% Off (!) Some Of Your Fave Looks With Zara’s Black Friday Sale

While there’s never a wrong time to do a Zara haul, Black Friday is the best time to shop the retailer’s streamlined fashions. You’ll be able to get Zara’s playful jeans, edgy faux leather designs, and holiday dresses that’ll make your whole family jealous for a fraction of the price. Black Friday deals will only last so long, and these Zara sales won’t be back for a while.

Zara doesn’t have very many sales. Beyond a summer blowout and a fall/winter sale in December, Black Friday is the only other time Zara offers major discounts on its clothes. And every year, the event has gotten bigger. In the past, the brand kept things 30% off before increasing the discount to 40% in 2020. Now for 2021, shoppers will get just as great of a deal with 40% off select items in stores and online, according to Stylecaster.

Zara generally keeps the details of their Black Friday sale very hush-hush until right before the shopping holiday, but here’s everything you need to know about getting the best of Zara’s Black Friday event.

When does Zara’s Black Friday 2021 sale start?

You may have to put down your second helping of Thanksgiving dinner to log on to Zara’s website and take advantage of the sale. According to Stylecaster, Zara’s Black Friday sale is slated to launch around 8 p.m. EST on Nov. 25, and you won’t want to miss the initial drop. Things are bound to sell out fast, so get ready to do some of the fastest clicking and scrolling of your life.

If you want to get ahead of the game, make sure to download the Zara app. The sales will reportedly start an hour earlier there, around 7 p.m. EST on Nov. 25. If you’d rather shop in stores, you’ll have to wait until they open on Black Friday, Nov. 26.

When does Zara’s Black Friday 2021 sale end?

Before you panic shop, you will have a little bit of time to comb through the selection of Black Friday deals Zara will be offering. The online sale is reportedly running all through Friday until 3 a.m. on Saturday, while supplies last. If you’re shopping in stores, you should be able to take advantage of deals until closing time on Friday, Nov. 26. That’s hours on hours of discounts.

What's included in Zara’s Black Friday 2021 sale?

As much as you may wish it otherwise, sadly, Zara won’t be discounting everything. Instead, Zara will be releasing a selection of items for 40% off. There are so many cute items, but below are some you might be able to find at 40% off during the sale when it starts on Nov. 25.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.