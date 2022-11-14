Black Friday always brings a whirlwind of impressive deals from so many stores, so it’s a good idea to plan ahead for your favorite sales before you head out after Thanksgiving dinner. Zara is known for selling stylish and trendy items at an affordable price year-round, but in past years, it’s upped the deals for Black Friday up to 60% off. There’s also a massive holiday home decor collection to get excited about, where you can grab festive essentials like ornaments, wreaths, and dishware designed for feasting. Keep reading for the deals you can expect and home decor to shop from Zara’s Black Friday 2022 sale.

Every year, Zara keeps the details of the Black Friday sale a secret in November, but all the new items from the holiday collection will likely be included and marked down even lower. It’s a stellar opportunity to snag chic winter decorations and home gift ideas that function in every room, from the kitchen, the bedroom, to the front door. Zara tends to only have sale events twice per year, on the day after Christmas and in late June, so the 24-hour Black Friday deals are not to be missed if you cozy home needs a bit of sprucing up for the holiday season. Here’s everything we know about the Zara Black Friday 2022 sale and what’s included in the winter home decor collection.

How to shop Zara’s Black Friday 2022 sale early for home decor

Although Zara hasn’t released official details for the Black Friday sale, the deals have started in the late afternoon on Thanksgiving day in previous years. The sale became available at 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT online, with an hour early early access to markdowns for official Zara app users at 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT. So if you want to beat the virtual crowds and not miss out on your favorite items from the holiday collection, make sure to download the app and create an account by Thanksgiving on Nov. 24.

The in-store Black Friday Sales at Zara won’t start until it’s actually Black Friday on Nov. 25, so you can’t scope the store to pre-select your shopping cart. You can, however, browse online for inspiration as to what you may grab as a holiday present or plan out your at-home winter wonderland. You can bookmark items and save the below links so you’re prepared to take advantage of the deals.

What Zara home decor is included in the Black Friday 2022 sale?

Last year, Zara offered up to 60% discounts in its Black Friday sale, so chances are the deals will be just as sweet for 2022. It’s predicted that there will be 20%-40% off discounts for home decor, including holiday items like jingle bell wreaths, table linens, and glowing lamps. Keep an eye out for Cyber Monday deals too, because after the 24-hour Black Friday Sale, Zara usually extends the deals to the digital shopping event.

This year, Zara’s holiday selections are one-stop shop for tons of home items, whether you’re in the market for throw pillows, decorative candles, or fun cake pans. You can also pick up musical snow globes, sweet home fragrances, luxe-looking ornaments, and even gift wrapping supplies for all your Santa shopping needs. Make sure to make your list and check it twice before taking on Zara’s holiday home sale this Black Friday.