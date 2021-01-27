12 Valentine’s Day Gifts For Beauty Lovers, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

The day for celebrating romantic, familial, platonic, and self-love is almost upon us. With the pressure to celebrate so many relationships on Valentine’s Day, “overwhelming” is an understatement, especially if you’re not a natural gift giver. However, your wallet and mind shouldn’t have to suffer just because your heart is so big. Instead, there are plenty of amazing Valentine's Day beauty gifts for every zodiac sign that'll make the gift-giving decision-making process a little easier.

The simplest way to think about your friends and figure out the perfect Valentines for each and every one of them is by getting something based on their zodiac sign. I couldn't be more thankful for the friends I have in my life, so I've been scoping the internet to figure out what to get each of them to show my love and appreciation, and luckily, each gift I’ve found totally embodies their zodiac signs. Even better, these gifts are made for serious beauty lovers, so consider this Valentine's Day a piece of cake for me.

If you don't share my good fortune and need some extra help, don't worry. I read astrology blogs, Twitter, and Tumblrs like they're my bread and butter. While I may not be an expert, I'm definitely a fanatic. So with love on the brain, find Valentine's beauty gifts that'll turn you into Cupid below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Valentine's Day Gift For Aries: Bold Eyeshadow Palette

Aries don’t fear anything. They thrive in the spotlight and have unshakable confidence. To help your fire sign fuel their vibrancy, gift them Huda Beauty’s Eyeshadow Palettes ($27, Sephora). The combination of red matte and shimmer shades opens up a whole new world of fierce, daring eyeshadow looks in Aries’ signature color.

Valentine's Day Gift For Taurus: Press-On Nails

Known for loving all things sensual and luxurious, Taureans will adore a set of Chillhouse Wavy Baby Nails ($16, Chillhouse). And I'm not saying that because I'm a Taurus and that's what I want. The nails are reusable, which the practical Earth sign will appreciate. They also add a touch of glamour and opulence Taureans crave.

Valentine's Day Gift For Gemini: Liners For Days

Geminis are often bouncing off the walls with ideas of how to reinvent themselves. They’re constantly trying to change things up while showing off their incredibly playful nature. All of that sets your Gemini Valentines up to absolutely adore ColourPop’s Colour Me Obsessed Liner Vault ($27, ColourPop). The collection has 12 different eyeliner colors, so get ready for your Gemini to create eye looks worthy of Euphoria.

Valentine's Day Gift For Cancer: Face Masks Galore

No one yearns to feel cared for and appreciated the way Cancers do. So to show your Cancer loved one some well-deserved appreciation, a deeply moisturizing face mask is just what the doctor ordered. Glossier’s Moon Mask ($22, Glossier) is formulated with plant-based squalane and hyaluronic acid to clear up imperfections while making your skin as pump and happy as can be.

Valentine's Day Gift For Leo: Holographic Highlighter

Leos will always be, at least in their own eyes, the star of the show. And thanks to their unwavering confidence and charisma, they’re not too far off the mark. Although your Leo doesn’t need any help finding the spotlight, Kaleidos Makeup’s Moon Cruiser highlighter ($14, Kaleidos Makeup) will turn them into an absolute disco ball of light, complimenting your Leo's already dazzling personality.

Valentine's Day Gift For Virgo: Clean Haircare

For the overthinker better known as a Virgo, the best gift will always be a clean beauty product. The earth sign’s fondness for minute details and overanalyzing means they care a lot about what they put in and on their hair and body. They might as well wear a sign that reads “no chemicals here.” Therefore, a vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben- and phthalate-free shampoo like Kristin Ess' Deep Clean Clarifying Shampoo ($12, Target) is Virgo's self-care dream.

Valentine's Day Gift For Libra: Bath Bombs

Libras are symbolized by a scale, but it’s not always easy to find balance in life, which can be overwhelming to them. So, while they may bring harmony and peace to your life, you can help them find their own with Lush’s Lobster Bath Bomb ($6, Lush). This slow-fizzing crustacean has an almond oil blend to create a sweet, cozy scent that will help your Libra achieve their most peaceful spa day yet.

Valentine's Day Gift For Scorpio: Smoky Eye Palette

Sultry, sexy, and mysterious are just a few of the words that come to mind when I think of both Scorpios and smoky eyes, so they must be a match made in heaven. Covergirls’ TruNaked Eyeshadow Palette ($13, Ulta Beauty) is dark, creamy, and blendable, making it easier than ever to achieve a chic smoky eye. They can even toss in a few shimmering details for a high-glam moment.

Valentine's Day Gift For Sagittarius: Face Gloss

Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Christina Aguilera, Tyra Banks, and Britney Spears are all Sagittarians, so when I say this is an outgoing sign, please realize just how intensely I mean it. Each of these stars isn’t afraid to push the limits, try new things, and dare to be different. This is why your Sag deserves their own boundary-pushing beauty product. Lately, it doesn’t get more trendy or daring than face gloss. The product can be worn in a slew of ways your Sag will love to play with.

Valentine's Day Gift For Capricorn: Hair Mask

If you know a Capricorn, then you know the Earth sign is constantly pushing itself and almost never takes a break. Luckily, you can help them on their never-ending mission for perfection while forcing them to take a breather and take some me time, courtesy of the Kiehl's Reparative Hair Mask ($25, Kiehl's). Its ingredients include avocado oil, olive fruit oil, and lemon oil to leave your Cap with shiny hair straight out of a conditioner commercial.

Valentine's Day Gift For Aquarius: Colorful Mascara

When a sign includes everyone from Harry Styles to Charles Darwin to Oprah Winfrey, you know the group as a whole is a bit of a mixed bag. However, across the board, Aquarians are constantly stepping out of the mainstream to make a new way for themselves. They don't follow convention but prefer to be their truest, most eccentric selves at all times. Kiko Cosmetic's Smart Colour Mascara ($9, Kiko Cosmetics) is for the defiant beauty lovers who aren't afraid to stand out from the crowd.

Valentine's Day Gift For Pisces: Floral Perfume

Always romantic, Pisceans will swoon when they unwrap Dossier’s Floral Berries perfume ($29, Dossier). With a mixture of berries, peonies, and rose notes to create a scent reminiscent of running through the fields in a sweeping gown, this product plays into every one of Pisces' dreamiest fantasies.