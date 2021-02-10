Holidays have a way of sneaking up on even the best gift-givers, and with Valentine's Day truly just around the corner, you may be in need of some last-minute heart-filled gifts for those you love. While you could go down the classic alley of grabbing a last-minute convenience store teddy bear and some heart-shaped candies, it's not too late for you to do something a little extra special without spending a fortune. A DIY Valentine's Day fashion or beauty gift will add a super personal touch to all your Feb. 14 celebrations.

My mom always said that a handmade gift is better than store-bought because it’s straight from the heart, and I totally agree. Although I would call myself a crafty person in theory, the thought of making gifts seems way above my pay grade. But you don’t need to run your own Etsy shop, learn how to knit, or know how to sew to DIY some personal gifts straight from the heart. All you need to do is put on your crafty hat, grab a few odds and ends from your local art store, and you’re ready to become a regular Jessica Day.

All the beauty and fashion fans in your life will fall in love with your trendy, DIY Valentine's Day gifts. Cupid just might be out of a job after this. Read on below for all the last-minute, DIY gifts your Valentine might just love more than they love you.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gift: Bedazzled Bra

Adding Lace Trim ($4, Trims by the Yard), Crystal Rhinestones ($6, Wholesale Rhinestone), and maybe some tasteful feathers to a bra can work both as a gift and a theme party. Start with an inexpensive bra, like Auden's Everyday T-shirt Bra ($10, Target), and use Sobo’s Fabric Glue ($4, Blick) to apply it all. While you can customize this just for your Valentine, you can also buy all the odds and ends needed and throw a bra decorating party for Galentine’s Day.

Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gift: Sugar Scrub

Merge your love of baking with your love of beauty to create a luxurious sugar scrub. This creation is amazing for brightening, softening, and exfoliating skin, but be warned, this is for your Valentine’s body; this is too harsh to use on the face.

When I make a sugar scrub, I prefer to use brown sugar because it smells amazing and is gentler on skin than white sugars. For a moisturizing base, you’ll want to use the miracle ingredient herself: coconut oil. You could leave the mixture at that, or you could add one tablespoon of essential oil to add a little fragrance and a little bit of lemon juice to add vitamin C’s brightening power.

Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gift: Earrings

Earrings of all sorts are surprisingly easy to make. With simple earrings backs, Bead Landing’s Flat Earrings ($4, Michael’s), and a little Gorilla Glue ($5, Staples), you can take anything from discarded buttons to zippers to rhinestones and turn them into funky jewelry that speaks to your giftee's personality. Just make sure your Valentine has their ears pierced first.

Last-Minute, DIY Valentine's Day Gift: Patched Jacket

A patch-filled jean jacket is a little more involved than the previous ideas, but it does guarantee your Valentine a one-of-a-kind, totally personalized item. Luckily, you don't need to know how to sew to execute this gift. You will, however, need an iron.

Once you find the ideal jean jacket — I personally have my eye on Boohoo’s Oversized Denim Jacket ($24, Boohoo) — you can iron on a collection of Lucky Dip’s Iron On Patches ($30, Queer in the World) in any order or design you think your Valentine will love. If you do know how to sew and have access to a sewing machine, you can show off your skills and really lock down those patches.

Last-Minute, DIY Valentine's Day Gift: Hair Mask

Valentine's Day is all about self-love, so consider making a few of your favorite people (as well as yourself) a DIY hair mask. One of my go-to DIY hair masks is Good Housekeeping's honey, egg, and apple cider vinegar mask. It includes powerhouse ingredients that promote shine and hydration, while not sticking in your hair too much, stripping it of its nutrients, or smelling horribly. Packaging your custom mixture in a super cute jar like CB2 Honey Pot ($9, CB2) adds a classy touch your giftee will undoubtedly appreciate.

Last-Minute, DIY Valentine's Day Gift: Painted Tote Bag

Everyone needs a tote bag, full stop. They're the most practical way to lug around books, a laptop, groceries, and anything else you may find you need. You can spice up your Valentine's life by customizing a blank bag with Tulip Fashion Paint ($9, Office Supply). They even glow in the dark for a super funky touch. CheapTotes’ Canvas Tote ($2, CheapTotes) is a great base option because its jumbo bags come in more than 20 colors.

Last-Minute, DIY Valentine's Day Gift: Crayola Crayon Lipstick

OK, this project sounds like a total gag, but after trying it in my high school days, I can confirm it works and opens up a huge, new pool of color choices. It may not be MAC-quality, but they’re not too shabby. As Crayola Crayons are non-toxic, they're safe enough to put on your lips. To start, you’ll want to peel the label off your desired shade (nobody wants paper all over their lips). Place the crayon in a glass bowl with a tablespoon of coconut oil. If you cut up your crayon into tiny pieces first, it’ll melt much faster. Then, bring a few inches of water to a low boil and rest the glass bowl atop. You can use a long toothpick or chopstick to stir your crayon and oil mixture until it's all blended. Then, pour it into a small Lip Balm Jar ($1, Lip Balm Now) and refrigerate for 15 to 20 minutes.

Last-Minute, DIY Valentine's Day Gift: Candles

Bring out those inner Victorian-era vibes, and brew up some candles this Valentine’s Day. To do so, you’ll need Gulf Wax ($8, Ace), a Candle Science’s Pretabbed Wick ($7, Candle Science), a Glass Candle Jar ($3, Specialty Bottle), popsicle sticks ($4, CVS), and a fragrance if your choosing. While this sounds involved, it really isn’t. You simply need to heat your wax into a liquid until it melts and then add your desired essential oil. Being careful not to splash yourself, you then pour the mixture into your glass jar with the wick set on the bottom. While the wax is still a liquid, you can gently move your wick so it’s straight up and down and place two popsicle sticks so it doesn’t move. When all is said and done, you’ll have a fresh candle in about an hour.