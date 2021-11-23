Once the last bit of turkey is good and knocked down the hatch with a swig of sparkling apple cider, Thanksgiving is officially over. Black Friday has begun, and it’s time to get excited about the next big act in the end-of-year festivity lineup. This year, Black Friday is kicking off on Nov. 26, so hopefully you’re standing by with pen in hand — because it’s time to decipher which sales are worth hitting. Unfortunately, most retailers aren’t up to par when it comes to size inclusivity, which makes this annual sales event more challenging to navigate if you’re looking to find plus-size options. Torrid, which carries sizes 10-30, has a lot to offer — and they’re having an awesome Black Friday sale this year.

The brand offers reasonable pricing year-round, but Torrid certainly takes joy in spoiling their customers with hot discounts during the holidays. Take last year’s sale, for example, when the website started offering up to 50% off sitewide two days before Thanksgiving. Then the deals got even better for Cyber Monday — as they tend to do — with 60% off nearly everything and an additional 60% off clearance and free shipping. Torrid’s Black Friday 2021 sale is the perfect chance to snag those items you’ve been eyeing.

It’s worth noting that despite Torrid’s stated focus on inclusivity, the brand has recently come under fire from online creators for offering the same outdated styles year after year, as well as not offering a full range of sizes in store. On Nov. 3, the brand issued a public statement encouraging feedback and suggestions from customers and critics. The brand wrote, in part, “At Torrid we are always listening and believe our customers make us better. They always have and always will.” Time will tell if this feedback leads to the changes many in the plus size community are seeking.

See all the details of Torrid’s annual sale below, from when to start shopping to which items are discounted right now.

When does Torrid’s Black Friday 2021 sale start?

Starting the deals a bit early, Torrid’s Black Friday sale is currently offering 50% off everything store-wide, and you can score this discount online or in retail stores. Online shoppers will also get free domestic shipping on all orders. Shop the website anytime, but note that most Torrid stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day — so you’ll want to plan around the holiday for your in-person shopping excursion.

How long does Torrid’s Black Friday 2021 sale last?

You can land Torrid’s Black Friday 2021 50% off sale until Friday, Nov. 26 (at least). But keep a tab open on your device because their Cyber Monday special will likely roll out sometime over the weekend, or by Monday, Nov. 27 at the latest.

What's included in Torrid’s Black Friday 2021 sale?

There are lots of items at Torrid that you can pick up during the sale, but here are a few that you might want to add to your cart.

