Midnights, Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album, is finally here. To celebrate its long-anticipated release, Taylor Swift dropped the “A Color I Have Searched For” Collection, a line of tie-dye loungewear and accessories. This cozy collection of Midnights merch is just as dreamy as Swift’s newest songs, but the real kicker is that it’s only available for 72 hours. That’s just three days or, technically, two more midnights following the album’s release. Once the clock strikes midnight on Sunday, Oct. 23, and the weekend officially ends, so do your chances of snagging any of this brand new Midnights merch. So, stretch out your hands, because it’s time to put your online shopping skills to the test.

The 12-piece “A Color I Have Searched For” Collection is a pastel, tie-dyed homage to Swift’s latest musical masterpiece. Each piece is decorated with either album art, a stylized Midnights tracklist, or both. All the graphics are in black-and-white which packs a major visual punch over the softly swirling color palette. Like most musicians’ merch, this line costs more than your average sweats and T-shirt combo. To wear your Swiftie pride on your sleeve, you’ll have to spend between $15 (for a pair of socks) and $70 (for a hoodie). Sizes range from XS to 2XL with the exception of the sweatshirts, which go up to size 4XL.

To start things off, there are three comfy sweatshirts to choose from. At $70, the Midnights Blue Tie Dye Hoodie is the most expensive piece in the collection, but the tranquil blue tie-dye design is such a moment. The Midnight's Green Tie Dye Hoodie costs $65 and features album art printed on its back while “Taylor Swift Midnights” is printed on the hood.

The last sweatshirt, the Midnights Lavender Crewneck, features a collage of Swift photos from the Midnights photo shoot and a spiral tie-dye design. It costs $60. To complete any of these looks, you might want to opt for the Midnights Green Tie Dye Sweat Pants. They’re priced at $65 and are the perfect way to wrap yourself in a full Midnights ‘fit.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

To up your T-shirt game, there are three options from the “A Color I Have Searched For” Collection. The most graphic is the Midnights Spiral Tie Dye T-Shirt, which has a funky collage of the album art on the back. If you want an exceptionally Swift-filled moment, the Midnights Rust Tie Dye Shirt features both the album art and the Midnights tracklist. Both T-shirts cost $40 each. For a long-sleeved option, there’s the Midnights Green Long Sleeve, which costs $50.

Famously, Swift doesn’t do things in halves, so trust that she has a few other goodies to round out your new Midnights-filled life. After putting on your Swift-approved loungewear set, you can run errands with a Midnights Lavender Tie Dye Tote Bag, $35, before going home and relaxing with some incense propped in the Midnights Amethyst Incense Holder, also $35, and lit with Midnights Matches, $12. All of these products are available now at Swift’s merch store while supplies last, and only until Sunday, Oct. 23 at the latest. After that, “You’re On Your Own, Kid.”