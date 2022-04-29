This is not a drill. In honor of Charli D’Amelio’s 18th birthday, Social Tourist is giving everyone the discount code of our dreams. Everything on the site — from cheeky bikini bottoms to bucket hats — will be 18% off through Sunday, May 1 (aka the TikTok queen’s birthday), so it’s time to go shopping, people.

The discount code CHARLI18 will be knocking prices on the cult-favorite apparel brand — launched by Charli and sister Dixie D’Amelio — down 18% all weekend long, but that’s not all Social Tourist is doing to celebrate D’Amelio’s big day. In addition to dropping prices, you’ll be able to snag D’Amelio’s birthday dress — a slinky, strapless knit number with a folded neckline — which is being released ahead of its originally scheduled May drop. But you’ve got to shop *fast* because the brand is only stocking 50 units of the iconic ‘fit, which means it’ll definitely sell out soon.

Aside from the birthday girl’s look, there’s a ton of trendy newness to snatch up during the sale. The April Social Tourist drop, in particular, is chock full of separates in matching prints, and with 18% off, it’s very much a “the more the merrier” situation.

The April Social Tourist drop is full of summer staples. While the brand has offered up everything from cropped crewnecks to leopard print sweater vests, the most recent drop hits different with decidedly summer-geared prints and patterns. The only question is what are you going to be adding to your cart during this birthday sale? (OK, fine, another valid question would be, “Are we going to get 21% off for Dixie’s birthday this summer??”)

I’m personally very much into the groovy vibe of the embossed pieces from the April drop. The color is just a shade too vibrant to be a spring pastel and the two-tone texture makes the embossed pieces feel retro, but also modern. The retro vibes of the April drop also extend into the flower power mood of a number of the cheeky crop tops, which are decidedly psychedelic. Check out a few more Social Tourist pieces I’m dying to get my hands on during this sale below.

Social Tourist is available on socialtourist.com.