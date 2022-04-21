Simone Biles' Floral Mani Is A Spring Dream Come True

Recently engaged Olympic champ Simone Biles loves to show off her engagement ring. As a fan of timeless jewelry and a beauty editor, I love to see it, especially because it gives me an opportunity to check out Biles’ nails. The gymnastics G.O.A.T. updates her mani often, usually to match one of her fresh AF ‘fits or, as is the case with her latest nail update, to reflect a change in the seasons. Biles shared her latest manicure on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 20, and the floral design is truly a springtime dream come true.

Biles’ nail artist didn’t stick only to florals, employing a mix and match design that features three full neon orange nails and two accent nails decorated with orange, yellow, and red flowers. Florals are always whipped out for spring in beauty and fashion so it’s always nice to see the motif given a bit of a shake-up.

In Biles’ case, this traditional spring style was given a trendy update with a ‘70s vibe and a warm color palette. The whole mani reads “flower power” and I’m very here for it. It also combines a number of this year’s major spring nail trends, according to expert nail artists. The neon is very now as is the retro vibe. And while the shape of Biles’ nails doesn’t go full coffin, the long almond shape also adds a bit of an edge to the sweetness of the floral design.

This is the brightest and most daring manicure Biles has shared with fans on her Instagram so far this Spring. Even when her nails are more traditional, Biles manages to include touches that level up her manicure game. Previously, the bride-to-be has shown off a pale pink french mani while *werking* a lime green bikini and cool-toned pink coffin nails while shopping for her wedding dress. French manicures seem to be a go-to for the athlete who shared a glimpse of a black-and-white tipped french mani while on vacation with her fiancé Jonathan Owens back in early April.

In fact, this is the first time Biles has deviated from a french — or french adjacent — manicure (at least on social media) since she became engaged. I, for one, love the little touches Biles brings to her classic manicure styles and can’t wait to see what she shares next.