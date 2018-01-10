With cold weather around the corner, there are two things bouncing around everyone’s mind: being the absolutely coziest you can possibly be and finding someone cute to cuddle up with for cuffing season. And, you can bring the two together with some sexy pajamas that are comfy to wear, but keep the mood hot. It's not impossible to be sexy and warm, and upgrading from worn-out, oversized sweaters to cute pajama sets is life-changing. Dressing up your lazy-day look a little is likely to improve your overall mood and boost your confidence levels. Looking cute and cozy in a set of sexy pajamas when bae comes over will just be a bonus.

Cuffing season exists because your willingness to leave the house to do absolutely anything decreases exponentially during the winter months. Your desire to shack up right now isn't just because you're cold, either. Turns out, you are scientifically more likely to get into a relationship during the winter months because both men and women experience hormonal spikes at this time of year. In fact, relationship expert Jonathan Bennett recently told Elite Daily that testosterone levels for men actually peak during cuffing season, which makes total sense. So you're not the only one who'd rather have some one-on-one time under the blankets than brave the cold for a drink at the bar.

So whether you're planning on having a movie marathon with your partner or you're hoping to keep things hot in the bedroom this winter, sexy pajamas are the way to go. Trust me, they've come a long way from when you were a kid. If you don't know where to start, I've rounded up a few of my favorite pairs of pajamas that are sure to distract your partner from whatever made-for-TV movie you're “watching.”

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Add some feathers for a sensual, sexy touch to your PJs.

These sexy pajamas are perfect for both cuddling and opening up to your S.O.

Stay warm and keep the tease going in these PJs.

This sleep dress is a sheer winner.

Nothing says sexy like satin pajamas.

Play peekaboo with this PJ bra-top set.

Mix and match your sexy pajama look.

Your sexy pajamas don’t only have to be for the bedroom.

Cuddle up with this sexy teddy.

Sexy pajamas, meet cozy pajamas.

Before you resign yourself to the idea that your winter style is more Sesame Street than femme fatale, consider treating yourself to a few of these sexy, warm pajama styles instead. All that's left to do now is invite whomever you’re cuffing over and get cozy.