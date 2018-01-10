With These PJs, Your Night Just Got A Whole Lot Sexier
With cold weather around the corner, there are two things bouncing around everyone’s mind: being the absolutely coziest you can possibly be and finding someone cute to cuddle up with for cuffing season. And, you can bring the two together with some sexy pajamas that are comfy to wear, but keep the mood hot. It's not impossible to be sexy and warm, and upgrading from worn-out, oversized sweaters to cute pajama sets is life-changing. Dressing up your lazy-day look a little is likely to improve your overall mood and boost your confidence levels. Looking cute and cozy in a set of sexy pajamas when bae comes over will just be a bonus.
Cuffing season exists because your willingness to leave the house to do absolutely anything decreases exponentially during the winter months. Your desire to shack up right now isn't just because you're cold, either. Turns out, you are scientifically more likely to get into a relationship during the winter months because both men and women experience hormonal spikes at this time of year. In fact, relationship expert Jonathan Bennett recently told Elite Daily that testosterone levels for men actually peak during cuffing season, which makes total sense. So you're not the only one who'd rather have some one-on-one time under the blankets than brave the cold for a drink at the bar.
So whether you're planning on having a movie marathon with your partner or you're hoping to keep things hot in the bedroom this winter, sexy pajamas are the way to go. Trust me, they've come a long way from when you were a kid. If you don't know where to start, I've rounded up a few of my favorite pairs of pajamas that are sure to distract your partner from whatever made-for-TV movie you're “watching.”
Add some feathers for a sensual, sexy touch to your PJs.
Just because you’re not leaving the house, doesn’t mean your sexy, warm pajamas have to avoid all high-fashion sensibilities. Boohoo’s Feather Trim Pajamas ($28, Boohoo) are made from shiny satin that add a luxurious feel to them. For an opulent touch, both the top and pants are trimmed with matching black feathers.
These sexy pajamas are perfect for both cuddling and opening up to your S.O.
Despite the vintage, long-johns vibe of Yandy’s Sweater Romper ($20, Yandy), the bodysuit’s form-fitting cut and deep V-neck is undeniably sexy. You may need a blanket for your legs, but this sleep romper is all about your body-ody-ody. The snaps on the neckline also allow you to cover up or down, depending on how you’re feeling.
Stay warm and keep the tease going in these PJs.
Savage X Fenty’s Long-Sleeve Shirt ($75, Savage X Fenty) is definitely ready for some Risky Business. The linen material is soft yet airy, which is key if you, like me, want to stay warm but get the sleep sweats. The lace-up sides also tease some extra skin.
This sleep dress is a sheer winner.
If you’re searching for the perfect combination of adorable and sensual, look no further than Romwe’s Mesh Night Dress ($13, Romwe). The flower appliqués on the bodice and trim give the dress an ethereal, almost fairy vibe, while the sheer material keeps things tantalizing. This nightgown also has a five-star rating, so you know you’ll walk away feeling oh-so good.
Nothing says sexy like satin pajamas.
For those who love nothing more than a pair of sleep shorts, you can get all that and more with PrettyLittleThing’s Black Satin PJ Set ($18, PrettyLittleThing). These sexy pajamas boast a cozy frill design, and the elastic shorts are ideal for stretching out on the couch.
Play peekaboo with this PJ bra-top set.
Let out your inner tiger with Nasty Gal’s Pajama Pants Set ($23.60, Nasty Gal). The contrast of the orange tigers against the pink satin creates a bold, eye-catching print. Both the pants and the tops have a loose fit for all-day, all-night comfort. Plus, the set comes with a bra top if the night heats up too much for a button-up.
Mix and match your sexy pajama look.
With this four-piece sleep and lingerie set ($23.99, Amazon), you have a whole mix-and-match collection of pajamas. With a robe, bralette, shorts, and underwear, your PJ game just leveled up big time.
Your sexy pajamas don’t only have to be for the bedroom.
Gen Z’s latest favorite color is chocolate brown, especially with matching, monochromatic sets. Given how trendy it is, you might have to take Victoria’s Secret T-shirt and Petal Shorts Set ($59.50, Victoria’s Secret) straight from your bedroom to a day on the town.
Cuddle up with this sexy teddy.
It doesn’t get much spicier than City Chic’s Lace Teddy ($40, City Chic). Beyond two, crisscrossing straps, this number is backless, has a plunging neckline, and a drawstring bow. OK, so it may not be the warmest, but add in a fancy, long-sleeve duster, and you’ll feel like a total Venus wearing this teddy.
Sexy pajamas, meet cozy pajamas.
You’ll never leave the couch again once you’ve got Topshop’s Cami and Trouser PJ Set ($47, ASOS) in rotation. The pants and bra-top still keep things sultry, while you can relax in ultra-soft, lightweight cotton. This set is prime for those days when you need comfy vibes, but you still want to feel hot.
Before you resign yourself to the idea that your winter style is more Sesame Street than femme fatale, consider treating yourself to a few of these sexy, warm pajama styles instead. All that's left to do now is invite whomever you’re cuffing over and get cozy.
