6 Movies To Watch On Netflix With Your Boyfriend Or Girlfriend That You'll Both Actually Enjoy

An at-home movie night is probably one of the most underrated date ideas of all time. Personally, I love the idea since I can never sit through an entire movie alone and my affinity for the horror-movie genre demands that I have company, anyway. Plus, finding movies to watch on Netflix with your boyfriend or girlfriend is half the fun of any movie night.

The most tasking part of the night will probably be deciding on a movie that both you and your partner can enjoy, especially if you have wildly different tastes. I recently dated a self-proclaimed cinephile who loved all things Star Trek, which, for me, meant that I spent several hours trying to catch up on decades worth of Klingon. It was... a difficult time.

Nevertheless, I liked that he was so excited to share something he was obviously really passionate about and I didn't mind watching the movies, as long as we watched them together. If you're planning an upcoming movie night with your partner, try one of these titles currently available on Netflix for the perfect compromise.

Hitch, 2005

Oscar nominee Will Smith and Eva Mendes deliver a hilariously realistic take on finding love in a pre-Tinder world. I like that in this movie, the woman plays the cynic while the man earns his money by helping people find confidence and love. This subtle role-reversal makes the movie that much more enjoyable for you and your partner. The movie starts off with some very reliable facts, too. "No woman wakes up and says, 'God, I hope I don't get swept off my feet today.'"

Pulp Fiction, 1994

If you can't convince your partner to sing along to Grease with you, maybe you can get your John Travolta fix in this bizarre crime drama that'll give you and your partner tons to talk about when it's over. You might even get a few costume ideas for your next Halloween together.

The Big Short, 2015

Try a similarly sneaky swap by catching Ryan Gosling in this thrilling comedy-drama about the 2008 economic collapse — you know, instead of The Notebook. Ryan Gosling's not the only treat in this movie, either. The Big Short also stars Christian Bale, Steve Carell, and Brad Pitt as financial advisors and businessmen. Remember, "it ain't what you don't know that gets you into trouble."

Jaws, 1975

Every romantic movie night needs an on-screen jump scare to bring you and your partner closer together. Apart from a few startling appearances by the mechanical shark they used to film, this movie isn't terribly scary now that it's been out for a few decades. In fact, you and your partner might have a good laugh at how ridiculous it all seems. Either way, it's still a fun classic to throw on and, let's not forget, has the greatest movie score ever.

I Love You, Man, 2009

Because you love them, man. Peter Klaven (played by Paul Rudd) is recently engaged to the love of his life, which makes him realize that he has no guy friends to stand up with him at the altar. With the help of his fiancée Zooey Rice (played by Rashida Jones), he sets out to find a best man through a series of man-dates. Peter tells Zooey that out of all his girlfriends, she's the only one who's ever wanted him to have his own life, which is kind of like the perfect thing to say on a movie date based on compromise.

The Prestige, 2006

Your last shot at compromise, The Prestige cheekily pits two superheroes — Batman and Wolverine — against each other as Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman play rival magicians in the 19th century. You and your partner will undoubtedly enjoy the shocking plot twists and mind-blowing illusions in this period film.

Now that you've got a list of movies to binge on Netflix, all that's left to do is invite bae over and put out the snacks. Enjoy!

